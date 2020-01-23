Khan keynote highlights Pakistan’s progress

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the steps taken by his government to tackle a range of challenges inherited from predecessors.

Addressing delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the premier pointed to improving state institutions and making the issue of climate change one of his top priorities through reforestation.

“As I child I fell in love with the wilderness, nature, and mountains of Pakistan. If I ever got the opportunity, I would preserve the nature of this country and start a reforestation campaign,” said Khan, who achieved his goal of planting 1 billion trees before coming

to power.

Noting that Pakistan was vulnerable to climate change and that pollution had become a “silent killer,” he added that his next objective was to plant 10 billion trees over the next four years.

Speaking about the economy, Khan chronicled the scourge of militancy and terrorism which became his country’s biggest impediment to growth when it partnered with the US during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and again in the war against terror after the attacks carried out in the US on Sept. 11, 2001.

“That was a watershed for Pakistan. For economic growth, you need peace and stability and order. Militancy became an impediment. Once I came into power, I decided Pakistan will only partner with peace. We will not become part of any other conflict.”

He pointed out that Pakistan now favored dialogue. “We have tried to ease tensions between the US and Iran and to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.”

Khan added: “We inherited the worst economic crisis in Pakistan’s history. We have gone through the worst period, but now we are in the right direction.” He said that the economy had stabilized, but that growth was another milestone yet to be achieved.

The prime minister told attendees that his administration was committed to improving Pakistani youth employment rates and prospects through a new skills development program.

Concluding his speech, Khan added that Pakistan had great “mineral wealth” and that its gold and copper reserves alone could pay off the country’s inflated foreign debt. China was also helping Pakistan to develop its “very fertile agriculture land.”

Khan also held bilateral meetings with several other world leaders on the sidelines of the forum, including US President Donald Trump.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF, and Khan was visiting Davos at the invitation of Prof. Klaus Schwab, the forum’s founder and executive chairman.

Throughout his engagements in Switzerland, the premier shared Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economic prosperity, peace and stability, trade, healthcare, business, emerging digital markets and investment opportunities.

He also highlighted the current situation in Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues.