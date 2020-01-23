You are here

Flying Dutch man's mission to unite firms over climate change

Paul Polman is known as a leading voice on sustainable capitalism. (AFP)
DAVOS: While global leaders take to the stage at Davos in the Swiss Alps, one of the world’s most prominent businessmen is busy behind the scenes — trying to bring together the heads of major companies to tackle climate change and inequality.

Paul Polman became known as a leading voice on sustainable capitalism while running consumer goods giant Unilever for 10 years, and is a regular at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting for the global elite in the upmarket ski resort.

Since retiring from Unilever a year ago, Polman has set his sights on using his sway among business chiefs, governments, finance and civil society to get them to work together on climate change and making economies fairer for everyone.

“If you can bring about 25 percent of the industry together across the value chain, you can create tipping points, and that accelerates things,” Dutch businessman Polman, 63, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview at a Davos hotel.

His new sustainability consultancy, Imagine, set up last year, scored a major victory by organizing a fashion industry pact to announce at the G7 summit in France in August.

The pact involves 62 major fashion companies striving to use sustainable cotton, cut out single-use plastics, and align their businesses with the Paris climate pact to address global warming.

Now Polman wants to convene similar agreements in the food and land sector, tourism and travel, technology and finance, saying these companies had the biggest impact on the UN’s global goals to address inequality and climate change.

He was optimistic an agreement was achievable fairly quickly in the food industry, where he is already well connected as chairman of the Food and Land Use Coalition.

“They all want to be part of it ... six months from now we’ll have a substantial group in the food sector,” he said.

Polman said leaving Unilever had actually given him greater influence to change things for the better.

“As a CEO you had shackles around your legs,” said Polman, who has taken a leading role on a powerful list of bodies including chair of the International Chamber of Commerce.

With global challenges growing, governments could not be relied on, he said, adding that chief executives were starting to step up with bolder initiatives.

He cited Microsoft’s pledge to go carbon-negative by 2050 by removing carbon it has emitted over the past 45 years, and asset manager BlackRock saying it will stop investing in companies with a “high sustainability-related risk.”

“Things are happening at a faster pace than perhaps people think, but the multilateral process is difficult,” he said.

He pointed to disappointment over the recent COP25 climate talks, deforestation rising in Brazil under President Jair Bolsonaro, the US administration quitting the Paris pact, and the Australian government’s reaction over bushfires and climate change.

But there was greater awareness at Davos this year about the need to act, including a commitment to plant one trillion trees to curb climate-heating emissions, he said. “The initiatives are becoming bigger and bolder. Is this enough? No, because you cannot change the world without governments’ buy-in,” he added.

Topics: Davos 2020 Paul Polman Unilever

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the steps taken by his government to tackle a range of challenges inherited from predecessors.

Addressing delegates at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the premier pointed to improving state institutions and making the issue of climate change one of his top priorities through reforestation.

“As I child I fell in love with the wilderness, nature, and mountains of Pakistan. If I ever got the opportunity, I would preserve the nature of this country and start a reforestation campaign,” said Khan, who achieved his goal of planting 1 billion trees before coming
to power.

Noting that Pakistan was vulnerable to climate change and that pollution had become a “silent killer,” he added that his next objective was to plant 10 billion trees over the next four years.

Speaking about the economy, Khan chronicled the scourge of militancy and terrorism which became his country’s biggest impediment to growth when it partnered with the US during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and again in the war against terror after the attacks carried out in the US on Sept. 11, 2001.

“That was a watershed for Pakistan. For economic growth, you need peace and stability and order. Militancy became an impediment. Once I came into power, I decided Pakistan will only partner with peace. We will not become part of any other conflict.”

He pointed out that Pakistan now favored dialogue. “We have tried to ease tensions between the US and Iran and to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.”

Khan added: “We inherited the worst economic crisis in Pakistan’s history. We have gone through the worst period, but now we are in the right direction.” He said that  the economy had stabilized, but that growth was another milestone yet to be achieved.

The prime minister told attendees that his administration was committed to improving Pakistani youth employment  rates and prospects through a new skills development program.

Concluding his speech, Khan added that Pakistan had great “mineral wealth” and that its gold and copper reserves alone could pay off the country’s inflated foreign debt. China was also helping Pakistan to develop its “very fertile agriculture land.”

Khan also held bilateral meetings with several other world leaders on the sidelines of the forum, including US President Donald Trump.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF, and Khan was visiting Davos at the invitation of Prof. Klaus Schwab, the forum’s founder and executive chairman.

Throughout his engagements in Switzerland, the premier shared Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economic prosperity, peace and stability, trade, healthcare, business, emerging digital markets and investment opportunities.

He also highlighted the current situation in Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues.

Topics: Davos 2020 Pakistan Imran Khan

