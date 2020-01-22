You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistani expats see Saudi Arabia as ‘second home,’ envoy tells Tabuk governor

Pakistan ambassador meets Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan. (SPA)
Updated 23 January 2020
RIYADH: Pakistani expats considered Saudi Arabia to be “their second home” the south Asian country’s ambassador to the Kingdom has revealed.

Raja Ali Ejaz was speaking on Monday during a meeting with Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz, during which they discussed matters of mutual interest.

Conveying his thanks to King Salman and the governor for the honor and respect shown toward the Pakistani community living in the Kingdom and Tabuk region, the envoy said: “Pakistani expatriates consider the Kingdom as their second home.”

Pakistan Embassy officials told Arab News that during his visit to the region, Ejaz met with members of the Pakistani expat community, assuring them of embassy support and urging them to abide by local laws and regulations.

“You are the ambassadors of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia and your contributions in the development of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are valued by both countries,” he said.

The ambassador added that long-standing relations between the two countries had “stood the test of time” and were “getting stronger with every passing day.”

During their get-together, Prince Fahd noted Saudi Arabia’s appreciation of the contributions made by Pakistanis toward economic development in the Kingdom and the Tabuk region in particular.

The governor also acknowledged the significance of Pakistan’s religious and cultural ties with the Kingdom.

Earlier, commenting on Saudi-Pakistan relations, Ejaz told Arab News that bilateral links between the two countries remained strong.

“We have more than 2.2 million Pakistanis in the Kingdom. Pakistan’s prime minister has visited Saudi Arabia four times in less than a year and the Saudi crown prince also paid a visit to Pakistan last year which shows the strength of our cordial relations.”

The envoy and his accompanying delegation also visited Tabuk regional museum where they toured its various exhibits.

Topics: Saudi Arabia DiplomaticQuarter

KSRelief launches prosthetics' center in Taiz

Updated 23 January 2020
TAIZ: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Wednesday launched an artificial limb center in Taiz, Yemen, providing high-quality prosthetics for up to 600 patients.

Abdulqawi Al-Mikhlafi, who is the deputy governor of Taiz, expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom’s generous support to Yemen across all sectors over the past few years, particularly in the areas of health, the environment and development.

Al-Mikhlafi said such efforts helped local authorities to deal with the many challenges they faced in providing comprehensive services to needy Yemenis.

He added that the Kingdom’s support reflected the deep historical and cultural ties between the people of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, and he praised the Kingdom for standing by the country and its government for more than 50 years.

Dr. Elan Abdul Haq, deputy governor of Taiz for health affairs, thanked KSRelief for its continued support for Taiz and Yemen, assistance he said had alleviated the suffering of millions of Yemenis during the ongoing conflict.

The head of the Artificial Limbs Center, Mansour Al-Wazei, announced that the center would begin receiving patients soon, providing vital aid to amputees for whom prosthetics meant regaining the ability to live full and productive lives.
 

