LuLu to fly 12 students from Kingdom to NASA

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, awarded a total of 12 young students of different nationalities from Saudi Arabia, India, Philippines, and Egypt, a chance to visit the NASA center in the US.
LuLu’s back-to-school promotion called “Fly to NASA” was held in partnership with Almarai. The hypermarket hosted a competition last September in search of students who are science and space knowledge enthusiasts to experience and visit the NASA center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Shehim Mohammed, LuLu Hypermarket director of Saudi Arabia, said: “We are glad to finally announce the winners of this innovative campaign, which is a first and the most unique among our activations over the years of operating in the region. Thank you to our partner Almarai for joining hands with us in this exciting promotion. This is the first time that LuLu will lead a great opportunity to children who have the high potential to grow and learn more while having fun through science.”
Winners include: Abrez Hussain, Mohammed Ahmed, Rayyan Abdul Aziz, Naif Saad Altwaim, Osama Al-Harbi, Hugh Matthew, Khalid Abdul Aziz, Munther Mohammed Qasim Abujazar, Ahmad Gahwagy, Ahmed Khalaf, Hamza Ladha and Asif Rijo.
“Fly to NASA” winners will get to enjoy and experience a one-week trip, which will include five days of fun and learning at NASA’s Space Camp. The selection process involved two phases — first was the preliminary online registration, while the final stage featured a live quiz to obtain the top 12 winners. Students aged 9 to 18 years were encouraged to register and join the online activation.
With 185 stores operating worldwide, LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries, which include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world, garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons everyday.
LuLu is one of the favorite shopping destinations in Saudi Arabia, where it offers a broad selection of international products. It is one of the Middle East’s top employers with its workforce numbering to 50,000.

In partnership with AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) hosted an educational workshop to encourage more of its students to enter pharmaceutical careers after graduation. The workshop offered unique insights into the scientific role of a pharmacist to more than 100 male and female students from the university. 

Dr. Hani Asfour, dean of the College of Pharmacy at KAU, said: “It was a rewarding experience to see our students participate in this workshop for the first time. With the support of AbbVie, our students were able to learn more about the promising careers which await them in the pharmaceutical sector. They are now extremely eager and excited about their future prospects. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.” 

Ashraf Daoud, general manager of AbbVie in Saudi Arabia, said: “At AbbVie, we are proud to continue investing in the Saudi national pharmacists of tomorrow. Through our many partnerships with local universities, such as KAU, we are highly dedicated to supporting the Kingdom’s goals, as expressed in Vision 2030, and helping our aspiring Saudi pharmacists in reaching their full potential.” 

The workshop covered topics such as an overview of the pharmaceutical industry landscape, the importance of the medical representative role, key marketing concepts in pharma, as well as tips and advice on how to write a CV and prepare for interviews. Students also had the opportunity to speak to the AbbVie in-field team of pharmacists who answered their career questions and queries.

Khaled Fageha, HR director of AbbVie in Saudi Arabia, said: “As a global pharmaceutical company, there is an ever-growing need to attract the brightest Saudi talent and increase the talent pool of pharmacists. There is so much potential in the Kingdom, which we are always striving to unlock at AbbVie. Through initiatives like this, we are able to equip students across Saudi Arabia with the tools and knowledge to help them thrive in the health care industry, as well as ignite their passion for a career in pharmacy.”

Students said they found the workshop informative. “I’ve always been passionate about a role in pharmacy, but I was a bit unsure about what awaits after graduation. Thanks to this workshop, I was able to hear about the exciting prospects of working at a pharmaceutical company, such as AbbVie. I was able to ask all my questions, and now I am excited to continue working hard so I can begin my journey as a pharmacist,” said Sondos Alkhthlan, a student.

Another student, Nawaf Alharthi said: “This was an engaging workshop which has cemented my interest in becoming a pharmacist after graduating from KAU.”

