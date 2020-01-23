You are here

Boeing’s new CEO orders rethink on key jetliner project

Boeing’s new CEO Dave Calhoun. (AFP)
Updated 23 January 2020
Reuters

  • Traditionally toe-to-toe with Europe’s Airbus SE, Boeing has fallen behind in sales for the largest category of single-aisle planes
LONDON: Boeing’s new CEO has sent the aerospace giant back to the drawing board on proposals for a new mid-market aircraft, effectively shelving in their current form plans worth $15 billion-$20 billion that had been overtaken by the 737 MAX crisis.

A decision on whether to launch a New Midsize Airplane (NMA) seating 220-270 passengers, which seemed imminent barely a year ago, had already been postponed as Boeing gave all its attention to the grounding of the smaller 737 MAX after two fatal crashes.

But days after taking the helm with a mandate to lift Boeing out of its 10-month-old reputational crisis, CEO Dave Calhoun said the competitive playing field had changed.

“Since the first clean sheet of paper was taken to it, things have changed a bit ... the competitive playing field is a little different,” he told journalists on Wednesday. 

“We’re going to start with a clean sheet of paper again; I’m looking forward to that,” Calhoun said.

He also spoke of a fresh approach to the market.

A Boeing spokesman said Calhoun had ordered a new study on what kind of aircraft was needed. New aircraft typically take 6-7 years or more to bring to market once a decision is made, though Boeing aims to shorten that in part through digital technology and new business models designed around the NMA.

Calhoun “has asked the team to do an assessment of the future market and what kind of airplane is needed to meet the future market,” spokesman Gordon Johndroe said.

Noting that the original assessments on the NMA were made about two and a half years ago, he said the new study would “build upon what has been learned ... in design and production.”

In further evidence of a change of pace, people familiar with the matter said a meeting between Boeing and a major potential supplier, originally scheduled for next week, had been abruptly canceled with no new date set.

That contrasts with the approach just weeks ago when Boeing was still presenting new details of the NMA to some airlines, including a working logo — “theNMA” — and details of an “advanced composite” structure, according to a slide seen by Reuters.

The NMA had been designed to address a slender gap between single-aisle workhorse jets like the 737 MAX and long-haul wide-body jets like the 787.

But most of the effort revolved around a new production system designed not only to support the NMA but to lay the groundwork for the next single-aisle aircraft after the 737 MAX.

Calhoun said he expected the MAX, whose return to service was delayed again earlier this week, to resume its previous place in the market and remain in service for a generation.

Traditionally toe-to-toe with Europe’s Airbus SE, Boeing has fallen behind in sales for the largest category of single-aisle planes, such as the 200-240-seat Airbus A321neo, which overlaps with the niche being targeted by the NMA.

By delaying a decision on the NMA, Boeing already risked losing the sweetest part of the market, especially after Airbus seized contracts with two major US airlines, analysts said.

Analysts have also questioned whether Boeing, facing costs equivalent to a new program to repair the MAX crisis, as well as delays on its large new 777X jet whose maiden flight is set for Friday, would have appetite for such a costly project now.

Topics: Dave Calhoun Boeing Boeing 737 MAX

India’s gig economy chefs turn their homes into 'cloud kitchens'

India’s cloud kitchens are expected to be valued at more than $1 billion by 2023. (Supplied)
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Vishal Manve
AFP

India’s gig economy chefs turn their homes into 'cloud kitchens'

  • Aid by cheap mobile data and abundant labor, the gig economy is opening up new markets across the country
  • So-called cloud kitchens, with no physical presence and a delivery-only model, are rising in popularity
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Vishal Manve AFP

MUMBAI: Rashmi Sahijwala never expected to start working at the age of 59, let alone join India’s gig economy.
Now she is part of an army of housewives turning their homes into “cloud kitchens” to feed time-starved millennials.
Asia’s third-largest economy is battling a slowdown so sharp it is creating a drag on global growth, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, but there are some bright spots.
The gig economy, aided by cheap mobile data and abundant labor, has flourished in India, opening up new markets across the vast nation.
Although Indian women have long battled for access to education and employment opportunities, the biggest hurdle for many is convincing conservative families to let them leave home.
But new apps such as Curryful, Homefoodi and Nanighar are tapping the skills of housewives to slice, dice and prepare meals for hungry urbanites from the comfort of their homes.
The cloud kitchens — restaurants that have no physical presence and a delivery-only model — are rising in popularity as there is a boom in food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato.
“We want to be the Uber of home-cooked food,” said Ben Mathew, who launched Curryful in 2018, convinced that housewives were a huge untapped resource.
His company, which employs five people for the app’s daily operations, works with 52 women and three men. The 31-year-old web entrepreneur hopes to get 1 million female chefs on board by 2022.
“We usually train them in processes of sanitization, cooking, prep time and packaging … and then launch them on the platform,” Mathew told AFP.
One of the first housewives to join Curryful in November 2018 shortly after its launch, Sahijwala was initially apprehensive despite having four decades of experience in the kitchen.
But backed by her children — including her son, who gave her regular feedback about her proposed dishes — she took the plunge.
Since then, she has undergone a crash course in how to run a business, from creating weekly menus to buying supplies from wholesale markets to cut costs.
The learning curve was steep, and Sahijwala switched from cooking everything from scratch to preparing curries and batters for breads in advance to save time and limit leftovers.
She even bought a massive freezer to store fruits and vegetables, despite her husband’s reservations about the cost. “I told him that I’m a professional now,” she told AFP.
Kallol Banerjee, co-founder of Rebel Foods, which runs 301 cloud kitchens backing up 2,200 “internet restaurants,” was among the first entrepreneurs to embrace the concept in 2012.

Chef Rashmi Sahijwala serves up a range of Indian staples from her Mumbai home kitchen. ‘I’m a professional now,’ she told her husband. (AFP)

“We could do more brands from one kitchen and cater to different customer requirements at multiple price points,” Banerjee told AFP.
The chefs buy the ingredients, supply the cookware and pay the utility bills. The apps — which make their money by charging commission, such as more than 18 percent per order for Curryful — offer training and supply the chefs with containers and bags to pack the food in.
Curryful chef Chand Vyas, 55, spent years trying to set up a lunch delivery business, but finally gave up after failing to compete with dabbawalas, Mumbai’s famously efficient food porters.
Today Vyas works seven hours per day, five days per week in her kitchen, serving up a bevy of Indian vegetarian staples, from street food favorites to lentils and rice according to the app’s weekly set menus.
“I don’t understand marketing or how to run a business, but I know how to cook. So the current partnership helps me focus on just that while Curryful takes care of the rest,” Vyas told AFP.
She pockets up to $150 per month after accounting for the commissions and costs, but hopes to earn more as the orders increase.
In contrast, a chef at a bricks-and-mortar restaurant takes home a monthly wage of between $300 and $1,000 for working six days per week.
With India’s cloud kitchen sector expected to reach $1.05 billion by 2023, according to data platform Inc42, other companies are also keen to get a slice of the action.
Swiggy, for example, has invested 2.5 billion Indian rupees ($35.3 million) in opening 1,000 cloud kitchens across the country.
Back in her Mumbai kitchen, Sahijwala is elated to have embarked on a career at an age when her contemporaries are eyeing retirement.
Over the past year, she has seen her profit grow to $200 per month, but more importantly, she said her passion has finally found an outlet. “I’m just glad life has given me this chance,” she said.

Topics: Indian food Indian chefs

