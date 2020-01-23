Saudi officials sign deal to boost local jobs in National Guard

RIYADH: Agreements to boost local job opportunities in the Saudi Ministry of National Guard and manage its operating and maintenance contracts have been signed between government officials.

The ministry and the Kingdom’s Mashroat program to support the management of projects in public entities, recently inked two memoranda of understanding (MoU).

The first MoU related to increasing the rate of job localization in operating and maintenance contracts, and the second accord will enable the National Guard to manage its operations and maintenance portfolio in line with best international practice.

Ahmed bin Mutair Al-Balawi, director general of Mashroat, said: “The MoUs represent an important step to Mashroat, especially as the Ministry of National Guard has several facilities and 56 contracts related to operating and maintenance contracts.

“As a result of our role in setting the localization guidelines we are the most capable entity to help the Ministry of National Guard implement its plan. We are also committed to seeing Saudi youth become the leaders of this sector in the future.”

The localization of maintenance and facility management jobs follows guidelines set for all government agencies by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and is also aimed at improving the efficiency of the National Guard’s facilities system.

Under the terms of the MoUs, Mashroat will provide support to the Ministry of National Guard to implement a job localization action plan. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development’s aims, the localization program will provide a range of job opportunities in facilities management and maintenance for men, women and Saudi youth.

The scheme will also enhance the role of the sector in providing employment and economic development and will help improve the work environment.

