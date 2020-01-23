Kingdom’s envoy to UK opens Saudi pavilion at education technologies expo

You are here

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan also toured stand at the BETT 2020 event. (SPA)
LONDON: The Saudi ambassador to the UK opened a government ministry pavilion during a ceremony at a leading international expo for educational technologies in London.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan then toured the Saudi Ministry of Education stand at the BETT 2020 event being staged at the ExCeL exhibition center in the British capital until Jan. 25.

BETT is the first industry show of the year that focuses on technology in education, bringing together more than 800 leading companies, 103 startups and around 34,000 attendees from 146 countries.

The prince was joined on his tour of the Kingdom’s pavilion by Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, assistant minister of education, who briefed the envoy on modern technologies provided by the ministry and its numerous initiatives.

Through international exhibitions such as BETT, the Saudi ministry aims to attract global investment in public and higher education in the Kingdom, supported by the participation of Tatweer Education Holding companies including Tatweer Co. for Educational Services, the Educational Transport Services Development Co., and Building Development Co., along with Tatweer Educational Technologies Co.

BETT is regarded as one of the largest international exhibitions in educational technologies and includes seminars, meetings, workshops and panel discussions in fields related to investment in education.

The Saudi Ministry of Education’s delegation at the London expo was headed by Al-Fuhaid, and included the deputy minister for general education, Dr. Muhammad Al-Muqbel, the general supervisor of the Vision Realization Office, Dr. Atef Al-Amri, and a number of other ministry officials and Tatweer employees.
 

TheFace: Deema Al-Jaafari, Saudi entrepreneur

  • I truly believe that if you set limits to your abilities you will never be able to exceed them
  • I founded Teak Woodwork in Alkhobar which has extended its services to cities including Jeddah and Riyadh
For nine years, I was the only child in my family. My father was a very independent, strong character and I learned a lot from him.

Having started from zero, he taught me to work hard, seek perfection and always believe that anything was possible if you set your mind to it. 

My mother was very easy going and encouraging. She really believed in me and was always supportive. There was a balance at home for me with these two different characters.

Some people might think that being an only child for quite some time, I was spoiled and dependent. But that was never the case and I have an amazing relationship with my little sister Maha; she is my best friend.

My father works in pharmaceuticals and is chairman of the board of directors at Al-Dawaa Medical Services.

My mother was a schoolteacher before entering the world of business, and my sister is a chemical engineer. Though we are a very diverse family, we all have an appreciation for art which is evident in our household. My mother is an artist and art collector too.

I do not have a role model; there are many people I look up to in the business world and in my social life. 

I studied software engineering and worked in that field for almost a year, but although I learnt a lot I wanted more from my career. Software engineering made me think and solve problems in a different way and it played a major role in how I operate in the field of business.

I worked at Al-Dawaa for almost two years and found that I was more attracted to business and marketing than the technical side of things. That is when I decided to take on the family business, Waleed Al-Jaafari Establishment.

I run PIECES, a retail store I founded in Alkhobar in 2012 and later opened a branch in Riyadh in 2014. Now, we are working to make it an online business too.

I noticed that there was a demand in the Kingdom for custom-made furniture, and although some stores offered the service there was little choice. So, I decided to provide high-quality furniture made in Saudi Arabia.

In 2015 I founded Teak Woodwork in Alkhobar which has extended its services to cities including Jeddah and Riyadh. My father has other branches dealing with different fields, but I opted to run the retail store and woodwork services. 

I truly believe that if you set limits to your abilities you will never be able to exceed them. Once you realize that there are no limits, all doors will open for you.

