Kingdom’s envoy to UK opens Saudi pavilion at education technologies expo

LONDON: The Saudi ambassador to the UK opened a government ministry pavilion during a ceremony at a leading international expo for educational technologies in London.
Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan then toured the Saudi Ministry of Education stand at the BETT 2020 event being staged at the ExCeL exhibition center in the British capital until Jan. 25.
BETT is the first industry show of the year that focuses on technology in education, bringing together more than 800 leading companies, 103 startups and around 34,000 attendees from 146 countries.
The prince was joined on his tour of the Kingdom’s pavilion by Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fuhaid, assistant minister of education, who briefed the envoy on modern technologies provided by the ministry and its numerous initiatives.
Through international exhibitions such as BETT, the Saudi ministry aims to attract global investment in public and higher education in the Kingdom, supported by the participation of Tatweer Education Holding companies including Tatweer Co. for Educational Services, the Educational Transport Services Development Co., and Building Development Co., along with Tatweer Educational Technologies Co.
BETT is regarded as one of the largest international exhibitions in educational technologies and includes seminars, meetings, workshops and panel discussions in fields related to investment in education.
The Saudi Ministry of Education’s delegation at the London expo was headed by Al-Fuhaid, and included the deputy minister for general education, Dr. Muhammad Al-Muqbel, the general supervisor of the Vision Realization Office, Dr. Atef Al-Amri, and a number of other ministry officials and Tatweer employees.