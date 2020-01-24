Agreement signed to train Saudis in construction

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has signed a cooperation agreement for nationals to be trained for jobs in the construction sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding, between Hadaf and Saudi Abyat Academy for Building Materials, is aimed at preparing nationals for the labor market through electronic training courses on the Doroob platform.

It was signed at Hadaf’s headquarters in Riyadh and will allow the academy to publish courses on Doroob.

Hadaf will also put in place enrolment standards for the Doroob courses and coordinate their development in line with the needs of the labor market.

Doroob comes within the training and qualification programs offered by Hadaf. It seeks to support Saudis who want professional advancement in their chosen field, as well as increasing the participation level of the national workforce in the private sector and helping job seekers to get better career opportunities.

