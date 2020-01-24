You are here

  • Home
  • Agreement signed to train Saudis in construction

Agreement signed to train Saudis in construction

Short Url

https://arab.news/pnfnu

Updated 25 January 2020
SPA

Agreement signed to train Saudis in construction

Updated 25 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has signed a cooperation agreement for nationals to be trained for jobs in the construction sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The memorandum of understanding, between Hadaf and Saudi Abyat Academy for Building Materials, is aimed at preparing nationals for the labor market through electronic training courses on the Doroob platform.

It was signed at Hadaf’s headquarters in Riyadh and will allow the academy to publish courses on Doroob.

Hadaf will also put in place enrolment standards for the Doroob courses and coordinate their development in line with the needs of the labor market.

Doroob comes within the training and qualification programs offered by Hadaf. It seeks to support Saudis who want professional advancement in their chosen field, as well as increasing the participation level of the national workforce in the private sector and helping job seekers to get better career opportunities.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

Saudi Arabia
49,000 Saudis employed via Hadaf in 11 months
Saudi Arabia
Campaign promotes employment of Saudis in the private sector

Saudi Arabia deserves praise for best Hajj arrangements

Muslim pilgrims leave after offering noon prayers outside the Namirah mosque on Arafat Mountain, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP)
Updated 26 January 2020
Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh

Saudi Arabia deserves praise for best Hajj arrangements

  • Presence of 2.6 million Indian expats in Saudi Arabia boosts bilateral ties
Updated 26 January 2020
Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh

On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, I extend my best wishes to my fellow Indian citizens in the western region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations which reflect centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties.
Visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in April 2016 and in October 2019 plus the exchanges of other high-level visits have further strengthened the warm relations between the two countries.
As our prime minister said during his visit in October 2019, India would work hand-in-hand with Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.  
The presence of over 2.6 million Indian expatriates in the Kingdom has also contributed immensely to the strength of economic and socio-cultural ties between our two nations.
Bilateral trade delegations have also increased in the last few years. Indian business delegations are now a regular feature of trade exhibitions in Jeddah and other parts of the Kingdom. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah works tirelessly and diligently to provide the best possible service to Indian nationals residing in the western region of the Kingdom.
This good service includes reducing to three working days the length of time required for issuing/reissuing passports.
The introduction of an e-visa facility for Saudi nationals has further streamlined visa processing and provides a smooth first step for those wanting to visit India.
The Indian government and the people of India are grateful to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Hajj Minister Dr. Mohammed Benten for making excellent arrangements during Hajj 2019. In that year, 200,000 Indian nationals performed Hajj and more than 650,000 Indians came for Umrah.
The Indian side remains committed to partnering closely with Saudi Arabia and working toward a very successful Hajj 2020.
We sincerely express our gratitude to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi ministries of foreign affairs, labor, interior and the authorities of Jawazat, Tarheel and other concerned agencies who have always provided exemplary assistance to the consulate which has enabled the comfortable stay of the many Indians visiting, living, and working in the Kingdom.

• Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh is India’s consul general in Jeddah. 

 

Topics: India’s 71st Republic Day Vision 2030 Vision2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
E-visa service makes it easier than ever for Saudis to visit India
Saudi Arabia
G20: India vows full support to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Tensions run high in Jerusalem as mosques and Muslims targeted
China virus death toll rises to 56, total cases near 2,000
INTERVIEW: ‘Women’s empowerment is happening and heartfelt,’ says Saudi university head Einas Al-Eisa
Barcelona beaten by Valencia in early blow for Setien
Kyrgios wins the longest match of his career

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.