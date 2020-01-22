Saudi anti-graft chief praises Kingdom’s progress in tackling corruption

RIYADH: The president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) praised the progress made by the Kingdom in tackling corruption, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), Saudi Arabia has progressed in the ranking to 51 internationally out of 180 countries, where it also placed 10 among the G20 countries.

Transparency International releases the index annually based on perceived levels of corruption in countries. The CPI is based on a combination of surveys and assessments on corruption released by international organizations and institutions.

Nazaha chief Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous said the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to eradicate financial and administrative corruption and instil the principles of transparency, justice, and economic reform had had a significant impact on international indicators, including the CPI.

He called for more efforts in order to meet the aspirations of the country’s leadership and improve the Kingdom’s position at an international level.

Al-Kahmous said that Saudi Arabia was witnessing a roadmap for its fight against corruption, which constitutes a key part of the Vision 2030 reform plan, and reaffirm the Kingdom’s place among the world’s most powerful 20 countries economically.

He extended thanks to the relevant authorities for their cooperation with the commission to improve the Kingdom’s position in the field of protecting integrity and fighting corruption.

The commission relies on cooperation with governmental bodies, which publish information on their websites and update it, along with providing the commission with full reports to present them at international meetings and communicate their content to other organizations and authorities, he added.

