British-Lebanese influencer Carol Hannoun looks back at Paris Couture Week

The trend-setter shared what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week. (Instagram)
Updated 24 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: We caught up with the British-Lebanese fashion influencer Carol Hannoun, who was spotted dashing around the streets of the French capital for Paris Couture Week. The trend-setter shared what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week.

“After the morning shows I rush back to my hotel, grab a quick bite if possible and change into my second look of the day,” Hannoun told Arab News. “Once all my shows and presentations are done, I like to change into something comfortable and have a cozy dinner with my friends.”

This year, Hannoun said she wanted to support and showcase some up and coming “Lebanese designers and Lebanese stores who are so talented.”

Hannoun, who is also an image consultant, grew up and studied in London. She received a degree in communication and training in fashion, design and shopping at the London College of Fashion, which has given her all she needs to pursue this career.

Where We Are Going Today: Jeddah's Dopamine Cafe

AMEERA ABID

Complementing coffee with books and games, the perfect place to spend hours without being bored is Dopamine Cafe in Jeddah.

What sets this place apart from others in Jeddah is the range of activities that people can enjoy while having a cup or two of coffee.

The walls are lined with books for those seeking a moment of calm or are on their own, while groups of friends are guaranteed hours of entertainment thanks to the collections of games at the tables. Warm lights and soft music enhance the cozy and relaxing concept the cafe is going for.

It serves custom-crafted beverages, baked goods, breakfast options and more. The hazelnut cake is one of the best cakes I have had for a while — a chocolate sponge topped with espresso buttercream frosting and hazelnut chunks.

The cafe is calming and a great way to detox from the loud city and its busy lifestyle. It is located on Prince Sultan Road in Al-Rawdah district.

