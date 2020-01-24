British-Lebanese influencer Carol Hannoun looks back at Paris Couture Week

DUBAI: We caught up with the British-Lebanese fashion influencer Carol Hannoun, who was spotted dashing around the streets of the French capital for Paris Couture Week. The trend-setter shared what it’s really like to get caught up in the madness of fashion week.

Hannoun’s day at Paris Couture Week starts off “very” early. She gets her hair and make-up done and hits the road to take a few shots of her look while the sun shines on her put-together looks.

“After the morning shows I rush back to my hotel, grab a quick bite if possible and change into my second look of the day,” Hannoun told Arab News. “Once all my shows and presentations are done, I like to change into something comfortable and have a cozy dinner with my friends.”

The blogger said she looks forward to attending Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s shows. “I personally think his designs are always so elegant, strong, sexy and feminine at the same time,” she explained.

This year, Hannoun said she wanted to support and showcase some up and coming “Lebanese designers and Lebanese stores who are so talented.”

According to the style icon, Arab designers stand out from western designers at Paris Couture Week because they understand the ways in which “Arab women like to flatter their figures.” “Lately we have been witnessing Arab designers dominating the red carpets in Hollywood and that says a lot,” she added.

Hannoun, who is also an image consultant, grew up and studied in London. She received a degree in communication and training in fashion, design and shopping at the London College of Fashion, which has given her all she needs to pursue this career.