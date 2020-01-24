UK PM Boris Johnson urged to be ‘tougher’ on Iran

You are here

Richard Ratcliffe (R) urged Boris Johnson to make sure the UK is “tougher” with the regime, while pushing for the release of his detained wife. (Reuters/File Photo)
Arab News

  • Richard Ratcliffe says his jailed wife is ‘being held hostage’ by Tehran
  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison
Arab News

LONDON: The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed by Tehran over charges of espionage has urged the UK to be “tougher” with the regime.

Richard Ratcliffe made the comments after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Thursday. 

Ratcliffe said there had been “no breakthrough” in discussions between the two nations to secure her release, and his wife was being used as a “chess piece” by Iran. 

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison for “plotting to topple the Iranian government.” She and her family maintain that she was in the country to visit relatives.Speaking outside the prime minister’s residence in Downing Street, Ratcliffe told reporters that the meeting had been warm in nature, but hinted that the government was not doing enough.

“The prime minister was there, the foreign secretary was there, (we) talked quite openly about having tried a number of different things to get Nazanin home,” he said. 

“We pressed him (Johnson) to be brave. I want him to push forward on improving relations. You need to be imposing a cost on Iran for holding innocent people as leverage, you’ve got to be brave there as well. The government doesn’t always say it, but in my view, Nazanin is being held hostage.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Arab News.

The Downing Street meeting comes ahead of an impending court case over a long-term trade dispute between the UK and Iran, with London accused of owing Tehran debts over an arms deal from the 1970s.

Labour Party MP Tulip Siddiq, who represents the parliamentary seat of Hampstead and Kilburn, where Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family live, called on the government to settle the debt in order to help facilitate her release.

But MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, told the BBC that the issue was “extraordinarily difficult.” 

He suggested that setting a precedent of capitulating on legal disputes in return for the release of UK nationals could entice foreign governments and groups to threaten other UK citizens abroad. “The risk that would pose to British citizens traveling abroad would be very considerable,” he said.

Johnson was blamed by many in 2017, when he was foreign secretary, for having worsened Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s situation in Iran when, in a statement to the House of Commons, he claimed that he had been briefed that she was in Tehran training journalists. 

Despite claims from other politicians, her family and her employer, the Thompson Reuters Foundation, that he had been misinformed, the statement was subsequently used as evidence against her in court.

Topics: Boris Johnson Richard Ratcliffe Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Iran UK

Pakistan put on high alert over outbreak of killer coronavirus in China

Sib Kaifee

  • Passengers entering Pakistan through its four major airports are to be screened for the virus and monitoring will take place at seaports and on the Pakistan-China border
  • The number of travelers to and from China has increased since the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Sib Kaifee

ISLAMABAD: Health authorities have placed Pakistan on full alert in a bid to prevent the killer Chinese coronavirus spreading to the country.
Although no cases of the deadly virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China, had yet been reported in Pakistan, officials were taking no chances and ordered the screening of travelers at air, land and sea entry points.
Globally, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of the infection, which has so far killed at least two dozen people and has begun spreading abroad.
The Pakistani Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has issued an order for the highest level of vigilance and necessary preventive measures amid the outbreak.
Passengers entering Pakistan through its four major airports in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar are to be screened for the virus and monitoring will take place at seaports and on the Pakistan-China border, National Institute of Health (NIH) executive director, Maj. Gen. Dr. Aamer Ikram, told Arab News on Friday.
The contagious virus, which has reportedly already reached southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Far East and North America, has striking similarities to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) which killed hundreds of people in China during an outbreak in 2002 and 2003.
Ikram said: “The major threat we see (of the virus entering Pakistan) is from the airports because around 40 flights come from China and the surrounding region. China has taken an aggressive stand on the matter by restricting flights, which is a good move because this reduces the chance of spreading the virus.”
The number of travelers to and from China has increased since the 2013 launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which comprises multi-billion-dollar infrastructure development projects.
Thousands of Chinese workers have arrived in Pakistan under the CPEC initiative, and although there has been no indication that extra health-screening measures had been taken, Ikram pointed out that China had been sharing health-related information with Pakistan.
With no known cure for the coronavirus, the NIH has focused all its efforts on prevention. For the past six weeks, Ikram said, the institute had been training staff at entry points, from Gwadar Port in southern Balochistan province to the border crossing in Torkham, in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Personnel at checkpoints and airports have been equipped with health surveillance and thermal scanning equipment, he added.
Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced new screening measures for all incoming passengers from China, who are required to undergo thermal body scans and checks by a doctor and two paramedics for symptoms of the virus.
Quarantine rooms have also been set up at the airports in accordance with international standards, the CAA said in a statement on Friday.
Passengers embarking on Pakistan International Airlines flights from Beijing are also being screened before departure to Pakistan.

Topics: coronavirus China Pakistan

