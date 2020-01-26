A’Namaa Poultry taps WPP for branding strategy

You are here

In the presence of Saleh bin Mohammed Al-Shanfari, CEO of Oman Food Investment Holding Co. SAOC and chairman of A'Namaa, the agreement was signed in Muscat by Yaqoob Mansoor Al-Ruqaishi, CEO of A'Namaa, and Majdoleen Till, managing director for the Middle East and Gulf region of Superunion.
A’Namaa Poultry CO. SAOC, the 100 million Omani rial ($260 million) governmental project to drive food security and create new job opportunities for Omani youth, has signed a consortium agreement with WPP, a creative transformation company, led by Superunion, a global brand agency, for a comprehensive branding exercise, which will position A’Namaa as a market leader in the sector. 

In the presence of Saleh bin Mohammed Al-Shanfari, CEO of Oman Food Investment Holding Co. SAOC and chairman of A’Namaa, the agreement was signed in Muscat by Yaqoob Mansoor Al-Ruqaishi, CEO of A’Namaa, and Majdoleen Till, managing director for the Middle East and Gulf region of Superunion. 

The WPP consortium led by Superunion comprises leaders in branding, media buying, creatives and communication including local companies. Representatives of the firms attended the signing ceremony. 

Al-Shanfari said: “Building a powerful brand is key to strengthening our credibility and creating a strong impression among customers — reflecting the high standards we adhere to. Our identity will reflect our values, purpose and commitment to the community and the environment.” 

“A consortium that covers all areas including market research, branding, media buying, advertising and public relations will enable us to consolidate our presence and achieve higher work efficiency. A’Namaa is a project for the people and we want to deliver the best customer experience through this integrated branding program,” he added. 

