Forum to spotlight growth of railway sector in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Railway Company (SAR), in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, is racing to prepare for the 2020 Railway Forum, to be held under the patronage of King Salman. The event has garnered the interest of ministers, leaders and influential figures in the transport industry from around the world. It is being considered as yet another achievement to be added to the Kingdom’s economic renaissance in various fields, the most important of which is the transport sector, which is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The forum, which will be held on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, seeks to showcase the latest findings of the railways and transportation industry, while expanding the horizons of cooperation between concerned international companies, and employing the capabilities required for the development and growth of the transport sector. It also aims to elaborate modern national programs to develop this industry.

The forum aims to shed light on the development and growth of the railway sector in the Kingdom, and to attract investments via local and global partnerships. It seeks to highlight the Kingdom’s role as a major center for transport services in the region. The event hopes to place the railways sector in the Kingdom on the global map, by creating a platform to exchange successful experiences, put forward distinctive ideas, learn about modern technologies in the railway sector, and meet with influential people.

Ammar bin Ahmed Al-Nahdi, director general of corporate communications and marketing at SAR, said: “The forum will witness on the first day a discussion session titled ‘Towards 2030,’ in which Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser will take part with a group of transport ministers from around the world. It will be followed by the participation of CEOs from the most prominent international companies in another similar session.”