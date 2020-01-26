You are here

  Forum to spotlight growth of railway sector in Saudi Arabia

Forum to spotlight growth of railway sector in Saudi Arabia

Ammar bin Ahmed Al-Nahdi
The Saudi Railway Company (SAR), in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, is racing to prepare for the 2020 Railway Forum, to be held under the patronage of King Salman. The event has garnered the interest of ministers, leaders and influential figures in the transport industry from around the world. It is being considered as yet another achievement to be added to the Kingdom’s economic renaissance in various fields, the most important of which is the transport sector, which is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The forum, which will be held on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, seeks to showcase the latest findings of the railways and transportation industry, while expanding the horizons of cooperation between concerned international companies, and employing the capabilities required for the development and growth of the transport sector. It also aims to elaborate modern national programs to develop this industry.

The forum aims to shed light on the development and growth of the railway sector in the Kingdom, and to attract investments via local and global partnerships. It seeks to highlight the Kingdom’s role as a major center for transport services in the region. The event hopes to place the railways sector in the Kingdom on the global map, by creating a platform to exchange successful experiences, put forward distinctive ideas, learn about modern technologies in the railway sector, and meet with influential people.

Ammar bin Ahmed Al-Nahdi, director general of corporate communications and marketing at SAR, said: “The forum will witness on the first day a discussion session titled ‘Towards 2030,’ in which Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser will take part with a group of transport ministers from around the world. It will be followed by the participation of CEOs from the most prominent international companies in another similar session.”

LuLu, the largest hypermarket chain in the Middle East, launched the bi-annual Indian-themed festival “India Utsav” across its stores in the Kingdom, coinciding with the Indian Republic Day on Jan. 26. The week-long promotion highlights food products, offers and cultural shows from Jan. 22 to 28.

The festival was inaugurated by Dr. Ausuf Sayeed, Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, and other top officials at LuLu Hypermarket in Riyadh Avenue Mall.

LuLu is highlighting over 3,900 products in different categories, which have been flown in straight from India for this promotion — from fruits and vegetables to meat, packaged food products, kitchen essentials, and traditional wear like sarees and churidars. A wide range of hot food dishes is also being freshly prepared daily. 

“Enjoy the taste of authentic Indian cuisine from LuLu’s delicious biryanis to mouth-watering curries, popular street foods, traditional sweets, and many more delicacies that are available at the most affordable prices,” a statement said. 

Mohammed said: “Every year, we organize special events to showcase the beauty and diversity of Indian culture through the festival ‘India Utsav.’ This is our humble tribute to the glorious tradition, food and offerings of India, which are well-renowned among the diverse population of this country. We are glad that this initiative binds together all nationalities for a common interest.” 

LuLu, which has its own food processing plants and sourcing offices in India, has exerted massive efforts to introduce a new range of products, featuring organic, low-fat, gluten-free and many healthier food options that are popular with the health-conscious customers.

With 185 stores operating worldwide, LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries, which include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. LuLu is one of the favorite shopping destinations in Saudi Arabia, where it offers a broad selection of international products. It is one of the Middle East’s top employers with its workforce numbering to 50,000.

