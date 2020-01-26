Saudi embassy in China urges citizens to leave amid coronavirus outbreak

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in China on Sunday urged its citizens to leave the country for their safety amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The embassy issued a statement also urging its citizens to avoid visiting China, whether it be for business or tourism purposes.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.

The statement also called on Saudi residents and visitors in China to “remain in their residences, be careful and adhere to the preventive and health and safety measures until their opted departure.”

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

Like many countries, Saudi Arabia has started screening travelers arriving in the Kingdom from China. No cases have yet been recorded in Saudi Arabia.