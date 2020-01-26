You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi embassy in China urges citizens to leave amid coronavirus outbreak

Saudi embassy in China urges citizens to leave amid coronavirus outbreak

Security personnel wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus, stand at a subway station in Beijing on Sunday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4e238

Updated 26 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi embassy in China urges citizens to leave amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated 26 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in China on Sunday urged its citizens to leave the country for their safety amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The embassy issued a statement also urging its citizens to avoid visiting China, whether it be for business or tourism purposes.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.

The statement also called on Saudi residents and visitors in China to “remain in their residences, be careful and adhere to the preventive and health and safety measures until their opted departure.”

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

Like many countries, Saudi Arabia has started screening travelers arriving in the Kingdom from China. No cases have yet been recorded in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia urges nationals in Wuhan to contact embassy after coronavirus outbreak

Saudi investment chiefs host students from one of world’s top business schools

Updated 26 January 2020
Halah Alshathri 

Saudi investment chiefs host students from one of world’s top business schools

  • The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) hosted business major students from Harvard Business School (HBS) for a conference held at the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District
Updated 26 January 2020
Halah Alshathri 

Riyadh: Saudi mega projects and regional and global investment opportunities were outlined to students from one of the world’s top business schools at a seminar in Riyadh.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) hosted business major students from Harvard Business School (HBS) for a conference held at the capital’s King Abdullah Financial District.

As well as being introduced to the PIF, the visitors were briefed about ongoing mega projects, along with potential future investment plans both locally and throughout the world.

During their Saudi trip, some of the students took the chance to see for themselves evidence of the reforms taking place in the Kingdom by visiting Riyadh, Jeddah, and AlUla and exploring the Red Sea coast by car.

The PIF hosted the students as part of its aim of providing exposure to the broadest possible portfolio of businesses and careers while striving to be an employer of choice for top talents domestically and globally.

The fund continues to focus its commitment and dedication in providing a learning culture that promotes partnerships and training with world-class learning institutions, by actively incentivizing professional development and certifications.

HBS is an example of PIF efforts to build relationships with highly recognized learning organizations, and links in with its prestigious graduate development program to attract and develop top Saudi talent.

The study/work development program is delivered in partnership with some of the world’s top educational institutions, offering only 80 seats per application cycle. In 2019, only a fraction of the 12,000 applicants were accepted, and the PIF has attracted several Saudi HBS graduates as part of its human capital.

It is hoped that the visit to Saudi Arabia will encourage some of the HBS students to carry out their own research on the Kingdom to benefit sectors and resources such as the geology of Saudi deserts, Red Sea oceanography, and the sociology of its citizens.

By getting a close-up insight into the Kingdom it is also envisaged that students will return to the country as tourists, investors or for employment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia business

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman awards race and beauty contest winners during King Abdulaziz Camel Festival finale
Saudi Arabia
Saudi investment chiefs host students from one of world’s top business schools

Latest updates

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, says regime is cracking from within
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash: TMZ report
China scrambles to contain ‘strengthening’ virus
Middle East health authorities on alert amid coronavirus outbreak
No coronavirus cases reported in the Middle East, say officials

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.