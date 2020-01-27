You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing’s twin-engined 777X jetliner to compete with Airbus A350-1000

Boeing’s twin-engined 777X jetliner to compete with Airbus A350-1000

The Boeing 777X features giant carbon-composite wings, the largest Boeing has ever designed. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mb64w

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing’s twin-engined 777X jetliner to compete with Airbus A350-1000

  • The 777X flight is a boost for Boeing as it grapples with a broadening crisis over the 737 MAX
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

SEATTLE: Boeing has successfully completed the maiden flight of the world’s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX.

The 777X, a larger and more efficient version of Boeing’s successful 777 mini-jumbo, took off outside Seattle at 10:09 a.m. local time (1809 GMT) and landed at 2:00 p.m. (2200 GMT). Two earlier attempts were called off this week due to high winds.

Boeing officials said the maiden voyage would herald months of testing and certification before the aircraft enters service with Emirates in 2021, a year later than originally scheduled because of snags during development.

The aircraft is the larger of two versions planned by Boeing and will officially be known as the 777-9, but is better known under its development codename, the 777X.

Its most visible features include folding wingtips — designed to allow its large new carbon-composite wings to fit into the same parking bays as earlier models — and the world’s largest commercial engines, built by General Electric and wide enough to swallow the fuselage of a 737 MAX.

The successful flight was a boost for Boeing as it grapples with a broadening crisis over the 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March following two fatal crashes.

“To me this is the flagship for the big airlines around the world ... it represents the great things we can do as a company,” 777X marketing director Wendy Sowers said when asked about the flight’s importance in light of the MAX crisis.

Boeing says it has sold 309 of the aircraft — worth more than $442 million each at list prices — but analysts have questioned its heavy reliance on Middle East carriers that have scaled back purchases as they suffer a pause in their expansion.

The 777X will compete with the recently introduced Airbus A350-1000 which seats about 360 passengers. 

Both reflect the growing range and efficiency of twin-engined jets that are steadily displacing their older four-engined counterparts.

The two planemakers have clashed over the relative efficiency of their latest jets but both face worries about demand due to overcapacity and signs of weakness in the global economy.

Topics: Boeing 777x

Related

Business & Economy
Boeing 777X delays may affect Dubai-based Emirates’ fleet plans: president
Business & Economy
Boeing suspends testing of long-haul 777X aircraft

Nigerian waterfront evictions highlight oil, land squabbles

Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Nigerian waterfront evictions highlight oil, land squabbles

  • Residents, rights groups rap ‘illegal seizure of precious building space in Lagos’
Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
AFP

LAGOS: The lagoon waters at the port entrance to Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital, are usually teeming with small fishing boats.

But the bustling waterfront slums of Lagos are now quiet after the navy evicted tens of thousands of residents from their homes in recent weeks.

The evictions are highlighting tensions over real estate in the megalopolis of 20 million where building space is an increasingly rare commodity.

The operation has also exposed the stark contrast of shantytown fishing communities in the shadow of Lagos’ Ilashe beach with its villas for billionaires and expat executives.

Nigeria is rich in crude oil, an OPEC nation and Africa’s largest petroleum producer.

Its army says the operation stopped residents tapping into pipelines to illegally siphon off fuel oil that is pumped from the port.

But locals and rights groups say the brutal evictions are an illegal seizure of precious building space in a city where the population is booming.

On Snake Island, a small community transformed by rural exodus into a huge shantytown, motor boats — often the investment of a lifetime — have been abandoned.

A few kilometers away, toward the Atlantic Ocean, the fishing community of Tarkwa Bay has become a ghost village.

Brick houses, nestled under palm trees, wait empty for the bulldozers to claim them while a handful of locals sleep on the beach.

“I’m so confused. Where do I start from?” said one local father, sitting on a mattress in the middle of a pier. Just a week earlier, the small community had welcomed hundreds of beachgoers, surfers and Sunday revelers to their piece of the Lagos coast.

On Tuesday, naval forces arrived and gave Tarkwa Bay residents a morning to pack up their lives and move out. Like a scene from a war, household goods and belongings were hurriedly abandoned.

For Nigeria’s army, tens of thousands of residents had to be “evacuated,” without alternative housing, because the communities participate directly, or indirectly by buying fuel, in siphoning oil from pipelines which skirt the lagoon.

Between Ilashe and Tarkwa Bay, along the pipeline that supplies petrol throughout western Nigeria, the landscape is one of polluted desolation.

The stench of gasoline catches in the throat of visitors. The few palm trees still standing are no more than trunks and the water is slicked with pollution.

The ground is pockmarked with holes where vandals have dug down to pipelines filled with shiny oil and water.

Scores of oil installations sit next to homes and Nigerian navy posts, a testimony to the impunity with which “fuel thieves” have pursued their activity for years.

“These vandals are becoming more vicious and more sophisticated by the day,” Admiral Oladele Daji said during a tour of the area to justify the recent evacuations.

“As you can see, this is high-organized crime. They don’t farm, they don’t fish. They are criminals. Nigerian economy saboteurs.”

He brushed off questions about why the military had not stopped the illegal activity before, and how thousands of residents could be involved in the vandalism and fuel trafficking.

“It’s for their own security. The pipeline can explode at any time. And these people were here illegally,” he said.

The admiral said Nigeria’s government had the legal right to seize land in the interest of the nation.

Authorities are stepping into a confusing grey area where private investors, ancestral communities, the state and the army have all disputed strategic areas of Lagos for decades.

Amnesty International has already urged Nigerian authorities to halt the forced evictions of waterfront communities and respect safety and housing rights.

Local residents and critics see a cynical land grab in a city where building space is highly sought after.

“The waterfront communities are valuable real estate,” said Megan Chapman of the Nigeria Slum/Informal Settlement advocacy group. “They haven’t been formerly developed — electricity, roads — and the communities are fishermen communities, less educated.”

Sprawling Lagos has grown by one million inhabitants a year for the last decade, making every square meter of real estate a precious commodity.

The city’s seaside and lagoon edges are even filled in to reclaim more land and create more building space to be sold to wealthy investors.

One official with the Lagos State Ministry of Urbanization, who did not want his name to be published in the media, said Tarkwa Bay should become “a place of tourism as beautiful as Eko Atlantic.”

Eko Atlantic is a 10-square kilometer area of land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean that is planned as a gleaming, high-end residential and business city.

But the site is still virtually empty and barely three skyscrapers have emerged from the sand.

“Now everybody wants to build his own little Dubai,” says Muhamed Zanna, a Tarkwa Bay resident, in front of the house he was about to abandon.

“We made recommendations to the government, we asked them to investigate crime and go after the criminals,” he said.

“But now, what will happen to our children? It’s a time bomb.”

Topics: Nigeria Oil Lagos

Related

Business & Economy
Nigerian farmers hope to spread shea butter wealth
Business & Economy
Border closure has mixed impact for Nigeria’s economy

Latest updates

Boeing’s twin-engined 777X jetliner to compete with Airbus A350-1000
Golf has big future in Saudi Arabia, says Prince Khalid
Nigerian waterfront evictions highlight oil, land squabbles
Eskom’s new chief executive warns against hasty unbundling of firm
Coco bid ends in tears as Djokovic, Federer blast into quarterfinals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.