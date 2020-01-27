You are here

Bugatti touts green ambitions while storming full speed ahead

‘For the next 10 years to come, only the W16 motor provides the emotion and the passion expected by our supercar clients,’ says CEO Stephan Winkelmann, in reference to Bugatti’s massive 16-cylinder engine. (AFP)
Updated 27 January 2020
AFP

  • The French automaker has implemented a series of measures to offset the carbon emitted by the 81 racers it produced last year
MOLSHEIM: Supercar manufacturer Bugatti, fresh off one of its best years, wants the world to know it has taken environmental concerns to heart even as it prepares a next generation of heart-pounding — and gas-guzzling — speed machines.

The French automaker has implemented a series of measures to offset the carbon emitted by the 81 racers it produced last year, including a shift to biogas and other green energy sources to power its manufacturing facilities in northeast France.

But will Bugatti, which has hinted at “surprises” this year, be joining other luxury carmakers in shifting to electric or hybrid models?

The short answer: Not right now.

“For the next 10 years to come, only the W16 motor provides the emotion and the passion expected by our supercar clients,” Stephan Winkelmann, the firm’s chief executive, said recently in reference to its massive 16-cylinder engine.

Nonetheless, the Volkswagen-owned brand believes it can offset its own greenhouse gas emissions as well as those of its clients, a challenge admittedly made easier by its limited production runs.

Fewer than 700 Bugattis are in circulation worldwide, and on average they are driven just 1,200 km a year.

That’s probably because the average Bugatti owner has a collection of 42 cars to choose from, the brand says.

“In 2018, that represented the equivalent of 1,380 tons of carbon dioxide emitted by Bugatti and its clients,” the firm’s managing director, Christophe Piochon, said recently.

The firm has employed a full-time environmental coordinator since 2016 to oversee a range of carbon-offset efforts, including buying up parcels of the Amazon rainforest to prevent them from being cleared by loggers or farmers.

It has also planted 4,000 trees to help forests in its native Alsace region recover from a devastating infestation of bark beetles in recent years.

“Bugatti is a highly visible brand, so it’s important for us to take these steps and set an example for the industry,” Winkelmann said.

While big business has jumped on the tree-planting bandwagon, the science underpinning it is under question, and such offset schemes have been derided as greenwashing that allows them to continue pumping CO2 into the atmosphere.

The car industry has come in for particular criticism as it is estimated to account for 9 percent of total annual greenhouse gas emissions, with a recent Greenpeace report accusing it of trying to delay fundamental change toward zero-emission cars while raking in money with highly-polluting vehicles like SUVs.

While the typical Bugatti buyer is no eco-warrior, “lots of them donate to environmental causes, even though most people might not know it,” said Tim Bravo, the firm’s head of communications.

Green concerns certainly are not weighing on its business yet.

“2019 was an excellent year for Bugatti, the best since 1998 in terms of revenue, deliveries and earnings,” Winkelmann said.

Bugatti buyers — a Chiron sells for €2.5 million ($2.8 million) before taxes while the Divo speedster goes for a cool €5 million— are shelling out for performance as well as luxury. Bugatti does not reveal the names of its buyers, though some have shown off their prizes on social media, such as football stars Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema, or the American boxing champion-turned-promoter Floyd Mayweather.

When clients come to pick up their cars at the firm’s headquarters in Molsheim, they get a demonstration of what the 1,500-horsepower cars can do from one of Bugatti’s in-house drivers.

One is France’s Pierre-Henri Raphanel, an ex-Formula One and 24 Hours of Le Mans driver; the other is former British racing champion Andy Wallace, who recently hit a record 490 km/h in a Chiron.

As for fuel economy, “it depends on how you’re driving,” Wallace said, recounting a recent trip to pick up a journalist at the Bale-Mulhouse airport some 115 km away.

“In dense traffic and driving normally, I was at 13.5 liters per 100 km, which is pretty reasonable for a car like this,” he said.

But he admitted that’s not the figure most buyers are likely to worry about.

“If you had a perfectly straight 60-km road and you kept your foot down the whole way, you would empty the 100-liter tank in seven minutes,” Wallace said.

Riyadh property market swells as mortgages surge 250%

Riyadh property market swells as mortgages surge 250%

  • Vision 2030 economic reforms and major infrastructure projects encourage investment into capital’s real estate sector
LONDON: Riyadh recorded a 250 percent jump in mortgages last year as the value and number of property deals surged in the Saudi capital.

The volume of real estate transactions rose by 53 percent in 2019 compared to a year earlier while the value of transactions was up 63 percent according to a report from broker CBRE.

“The recent economic and social initiatives and legislation introduced by the Saudi Government have already had an extremely positive impact on the country’s real estate sector,” said Simon Townsend, head of strategic advisory at CBRE MENAT. “We are already starting to witness impressive growth across major real estate segments including residential, hospitality and retail, and this upwards trajectory is likely to continue in the short to medium term.”

Ongoing economic reforms under the Vision 2030 initiative have encouraged investment into the real estate sector while spending on major infrastructure projects such as the Riyadh Metro and tourism developments on the Red Sea coast have helped to boost confidence despite oversupply concerns.

“Overall, the country is making great leaps in its efforts to become a global business hub and world-class tourism destination, and the market is expected to continue to react positively to the efforts of the public and private sectors alike,” added Townsend.

Residential mortgages for individuals in the Kingdom recorded a growth rate of more than 250 percent in terms of the number of contracts signed from January 2019 — November 2019, according to the CBRE data. The value of contracts rose by more than 160 percent in the same period year-on-year. 

FASTFACT

At the end of last year, the capital’s residential supply stood at 1,290,000 residential units with an expected delivery of 111,000 additional units by 2023.

In October 2019, the Ministry of Housing launched an initiative to support residential renovations by providing financing for residential units more than 15 years old which is expected to result in higher activity among existing aging stock within the central districts of Riyadh.

Beneficiaries of the Saudi Ministry of Housing’s ‘Sakani’ initiative aimed at increasing the national rate of home ownership, grew by about 14 percent in 2019.

At the end of last year, the capital’s residential supply stood at 1,290,000 residential units with an expected delivery of 111,000 additional units by 2023, CBRE said.

Hotel occupancy is also on the rise in the capital and is expected to receive a further boost from Saudi Arabia hosting the G20 summit this year.

The opening of Qiddiya entertainment giga project which is scheduled for 2023 is also expected to benefit the tourism sector.

There are currently about 17,700 hotel rooms in Riyadh with another 4,500 expected to enter the market by 2023. Hotel occupancy has risen by 5 percent year-on-year, CBRE said.

