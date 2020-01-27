Shock and grief: Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant

You are here

In this June 14, 2009 file photo Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O'Brien championship trophy and finals MVP trophy after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in Orlando, Fla. (AP)
In this June 7, 2009 file photo Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP)
People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. (AFP)
LOS ANGELES: People on Twitter reacted to reports of the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said he was sorry to hear of the basketball legend's death. "That is terrible news!" Trump tweeted.

 

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon wrote she was "devastated to hear" the news of Bryant's death.

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell described Bryant as "one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game!"

NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird tweeted saying: “Kobe was not only an icon in the sports arena, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways. His star was continuing to rise every day and he knew no limits because of his many intellectual and creative talents and desire to give back to others – his passion for the game, for his family and for others was apparent in everything he accomplished.”
The Rev. Jesse Jackson via Twitter: “As I tweet through my tears, I am so hurt. I cannot stop crying. Kobe was instrumental to so many people. There is a hole in the basketball world and there will be for a long time. Rest in heavenly peace.” 
Robert Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, described the legendary player as "a giant in sports and a person so full of life."

“A true gladiator in our life time. You will be forever in our memories, our childrens memories, and generations to come” rapper Wyclef Jean wrote via Twitter
“I'm at a loss for words. @kobebryant was a long-time friend, an inspiration and we shared our first ever commercial @espn together as professionals. I love you forever. #RIPMAMBA” — Retired NFL player Keyshawn Johnson
FC Barcelona football club paid tribute to Bryant on their official account saying: “Shocked by the death of @kobebryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”
“Kobe Bryant Rest in Peace. Unbelievable, unbelievably sad...” — NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas via Twitter. 
“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved.” — Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor, via Twitter.

Egypt football club chases record after signing 75-year-old to pro contract

Ezz El-Din Bahader
Updated 27 January 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Egypt football club chases record after signing 75-year-old to pro contract

  • Today, the Egyptian Football Association has registered the oldest professional player in the world during the current winter transfer period
Updated 27 January 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: A 75-year-old Egyptian footballer has his sights set on becoming the world’s oldest professional player following his signing by a third-division club.
Ezz El-Din Bahader was registered with the Egyptian Football Association by the 6th October Football Club, which now wants him to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest pro player. Bahader is far from unfazed by his newfound fame, even comparing himself to Egypt and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.
“He is the top Egyptian professional player and I am the oldest Egyptian player. Age does not matter,” Bahader said.
Under the title “Egyptian Premier League Professional at the age of 75,” the Football Association issued a statement on its official Facebook page.
“Today, the Egyptian Football Association has registered the oldest professional player in the world during the current winter transfer period. He is 75-year-old Ezz El-Din Bahader, who signed for 6th October in the third division,” it said.
Bahader had his first practice with his new club on Friday. Before the warmup, club coach Ahmed Abdel-Ghani had an extended meeting with Bahader, discussing the player’s physical readiness, especially since he hopes to score a goal that would make him the oldest player to score.
“I chose shirt number 23,” Bahader said. “I will play in two games, one against Egy-Telecom which may go up to the second division. That would be the most challenging game for the team, so I will do my best to win.
“The forward position is tough because the player encounters rough play. However, I believe I play well as a forward and I want to make my dream come true, so I have to face the challenges.”
Hossam Bernasos, 6th October vice president, said Bahader was determined to claim the Guinness record.
“We want the honor for Egypt, but he must play in two games according to conditions set by Guinness.”
The current record for the world’s oldest player is held by an Israeli, Isaak Hiyak, who played as a goalkeeper at the age of 73. “Bahader is a top professional with high physical skills. He is a distinguished player,” Bernasos said.

FASTFACT

Ezz El-Din Bahader was registered with the Egyptian Football Association by the 6th October Club, which now wants him to enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest pro player.

Ahmed Rabie El-Haddad, a 6th October club board member, told Arab News: “We would do anything that is in the best interests of our country. So we began the process of signing Bahader. We wanted to make his dream come true. Decision-makers should help those who deserve to have their dreams come true.”
El-Haddad said that club officials watched a video of Bahader before signing him.
“We are proud that the player who is close to getting into Guinness carries the name of our club,” El-Haddad said. “This is good promotion for Egypt and for our club.”
El-Haddad believes Bahader can continue to play with the club even after he claims the Guinness record.
“Football is a right for everyone. If he thinks he can continue to play, we welcome him. That will be his decision as well as the decision of the club’s coach.”
Ahmed Hussein, the club’s director of sports activities, said he expected Bahader’s first game with the club to take place next month at home.
If Guinness officially names Bahader as the world’s oldest player, he will be honored by Egypt’s Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy.

