Shock and grief: Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES: People on Twitter reacted to reports of the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said he was sorry to hear of the basketball legend's death. "That is terrible news!" Trump tweeted.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon wrote she was "devastated to hear" the news of Bryant's death.

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell described Bryant as "one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game!"

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird tweeted saying: “Kobe was not only an icon in the sports arena, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways. His star was continuing to rise every day and he knew no limits because of his many intellectual and creative talents and desire to give back to others – his passion for the game, for his family and for others was apparent in everything he accomplished.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson via Twitter: “As I tweet through my tears, I am so hurt. I cannot stop crying. Kobe was instrumental to so many people. There is a hole in the basketball world and there will be for a long time. Rest in heavenly peace.”

Robert Iger, chairman and CEO of Disney, described the legendary player as "a giant in sports and a person so full of life."

Our company @Disney mourns the tragic loss of @kobebryant...one of the most respected & popular athletes of our time...a friend and a fan of ours, full of life and taken from us too soon. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

“A true gladiator in our life time. You will be forever in our memories, our childrens memories, and generations to come” rapper Wyclef Jean wrote via Twitter

“I'm at a loss for words. @kobebryant was a long-time friend, an inspiration and we shared our first ever commercial @espn together as professionals. I love you forever. #RIPMAMBA” — Retired NFL player Keyshawn Johnson

FC Barcelona football club paid tribute to Bryant on their official account saying: “Shocked by the death of @kobebryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

“Kobe Bryant Rest in Peace. Unbelievable, unbelievably sad...” — NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas via Twitter.

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved.” — Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles mayor, via Twitter.