After Brexit-settling poll, UK firms see business bounce

Mark Crawford, service manager of Bruderer UK Ltd, inspects a machine at the company’s factory in Luton. Businesses such as Bruderer in Britain are reporting a post-election recovery. (Reuters)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

  • Surveys point to improved confidence
  • Chancelor’s 3% growth hope seen a distant prospect
Reuters

LUTON: At Bruderer UK, a small firm selling metal-stamping machines from an industrial estate just north of London, business kicked into high gear right after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s big election win last month.

Clients, including the Royal Mint which uses Bruderer equipment to make coins, at last knew for sure that Britain would quit the EU on Friday. Many have revived plans that had long been on hold.

“For three years we were stuck in a rut of indecisiveness,” Bruderer UK managing director Adrian Haller said. “Once the election happened, there was a massive sigh of relief.”

Other businesses are also reporting a post-election recovery, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid says he is hopeful that Britain’s economic growth can eventually bounce back to its pre-financial crisis levels of nearly 3 percent a year.

That would represent a victory for Britain’s Brexit supporters and possibly inspire euroskeptics within the EU.

Bruderer has just sold two new machines — used to make car parts, fountain pen nibs, scalpels, drink tins and other products — for a total of £1.5 million ($2 million).

The firm, whose turnover for all of 2019 was below £4 million, has also taken on two projects to retool machines for companies worth £140,000 since the vote.

“January is usually synonymous with a very, very slow start to the year. Now, we’re only three weeks in but our feet have not touched the floor,” Haller said.

However, many firms remain worried about leaving a bloc that accounts for nearly half of Britain’s exports. Johnson’s victory has ended prospects of further Brexit delays, but London and Brussels have yet to start talks on a new trade deal for 2021 and beyond, after an 11-month, no-change transition period.

Johnson’s win also meant no shift to the left under the opposition Labour Party.

Its plans for renationalizing some industries and a greater role for the state worried many business leaders, and the first gauges of the economy since the election have pointed to a bounce in confidence and a quickening of the housing market.

On Friday, the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index showed firms having their best month in more than a year in January, possibly dissuading the Bank of England from cutting interest rates on Jan. 30.

However, it remains to be seen if the world’s fifth-biggest economy really is emerging from the near standstill of late 2019.  In the medium term, few investors expect British growth to speed up much from its current pace of just over 1 percent a year.

Immediately after the shock decision by British voters to leave the EU in 2016, the PMIs suggested the economy was nose-diving, only to stabilize soon afterwards.

The world economy had its weakest growth since the global financial crisis last year and has not yet reached a turning point, the International Monetary Fund says, and uncertainty could return to weigh on Britain if talks with the EU about a new trade deal go down to the wire before the Dec. 31 deadline. Chancellor Javid plans to give the economy a boost in March, by announcing more investment in infrastructure to tackle Britain’s weak productivity record.

At least for some sectors, the picture is already brighter following the stasis of 2019.

House builder Berkeley is ramping up construction while Countryside Properties reported a record forward order book. Pub chains said they had a good Christmas even if supermarkets have reported little change in demand. Companies in other sectors, especially those with a lot to lose if Britain and the EU do not reach a trade deal this year, remain cautious.

RDM Group, an automotive technology firm that makes computer systems for cars such as self-parking systems that can be operated from an iPhone, has seen no change in demand from clients that include Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover.

That reflects the high uncertainty for Britain’s auto sector. It faces the risk of high tariffs on trade with the EU if a deal is not reached by the end of 2020.

But RDM’s Aurrigo unit, which makes self-driving vehicles to shuttle passengers around shopping malls and carry baggage at airports, has seen a revival of interest from potential investors from the Middle East, North America and Australia who had gone quiet before the election.

“There was a lot of nervousness about which way the country would go,” Miles Garner, sales and marketing director for RDM and Aurrigo, said. 

“As it’s turned out, it is more of a business-orientated government. It has helped.”

Topics: Brexit UK firms

Spain’s tourism moving inland

Updated 12 min 30 sec ago
AFP

  • Foreigners account for 20% of all visitors to northern Asturias region in 2019, up from 10% a decade ago
AFP

MADRID: Rural and green travel is the new frontier for Spain’s tourism industry as it tries to break free from its dependence on mass seaside travel and fight off stiff competition from cheaper Mediterranean rivals.

Foreign visitors accounted for just 5 percent of all tourists who stayed at a rural home in the country in 2014.

Today they make up 20 percent, according to the tourism ministry, a share the government wants to rise to 35 percent.

“We must have done something right,” the ministry’s director for sustainable tourism, Ricardo Blanco, said at the five-day Fitur tourism trade fair in Madrid which wraps up Sunday.

Spain, the world’s second-most visited country after France, hit a record for tourist arrivals for the seventh year in a row last year, with nearly 84 million foreign visitors.

But the big resorts which started out in the 1960s along the country’s southern coastline saw profits fall by 0.7 percent as sunseekers from northern Europe returned to less expensive destinations in Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt which they had shunned for years due to security concerns.

By contrast foreign tourism grew by “almost double digits” in Spain’s green northern coast, and did well in the arid and underpopulated center which is home to medieval architecture, according to a recent report from tourism company lobby group Exceltur which wants to end a reliance on “sun and beach” tourism.

In the northern Asturias region, where a moist climate gives rise to a wealth of forests and rich vegetation, the government’s efforts have “started to bear fruit,” said the regional government’s deputy Tourism Minister Graciela Blanco.

The region, which has long been popular with Spaniards, welcomed a record 400,000 foreign visitors last year.

Foreigners accounted for 20 percent of all visitors to Asturias in 2019, up from 10 percent a decade ago.

Asturias has benefited from renewed interest in the historical Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route which passes through the region. And the local government has boosted promotion of the region’s natural parks for hiking, cycling and eco-tourism in other European countries as well as Japan and South Korea, where there is strong interest in the pilgrimage route known in English as the “Saint James Way.”

The scenario is similar in the neighboring northwestern region of Galicia where the number of foreign tourists has nearly doubled over the past 10 years.

The pilgrimage route ends in Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia, and services catering to tourists have sprouted up in the region such as wine tours and horseback riding in a bid to attract the visitors.

Many pilgrims return to Galicia to go sightseeing and take part in these activities, said Carmen Fernandez, a spokeswoman for the region’s tourism board.

But interior regions “remain very hard to sell online” to tourists, said Cristina Brunet, who owns several bed and breakfasts in the northern city of Palencia in the Castilla-Leon region, one of Spain’s most depopulated areas. Tourists looking for places to spend their holidays type the names of regions they already know into search engines, and the government does not take part in enough tourism fairs outside of Spain to promote the interior, she added.

“Everyone has heard of Marbella, Torremolinos and Benidorm but no one knows the rest of the country,” said Eduardo Gutierrez of public tourism innovation body Segittur, in a reference to three popular seaside resorts on Spain’s southern coast.

Rural residents who want to open a bed and breakfast or other tourism-related project often lack internet connections and struggle to get loans, added Maria Teresa Lopez, president of the federation of rural women’s associations (Fademur).

Topics: Spain tourism

