Sattam bin Fahad Al-Mojil is assistant professor of environmental engineering at King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh.
He received his bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering, specializing in structural and geotechnical engineering, from KSU in 2010.
He obtained his master’s in civil and environmental engineering from Washington State University in 2012. In 2015, he completed his Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering.
Recently, Al-Mojil presented a study at the Riyadh Economic Forum suggesting that investment initiatives and social development plans not driven by environmental considerations would result in “aggravated environmental degradation.” The study examined the role of the private sector in environmental protection and praised a Saudi government plan to plant 5 million trees in the Kingdom by the end of 2030 using treated wastewater.
Al-Mojil began his teaching career at KSU in 2010 as a teaching assistant in civil engineering, going on to become a lecturer.
He was later promoted to chairman of KSU’s environmental team at the Solar Decathlon Middle East. He was then appointed to his current position as assistant professor in environmental engineering.
In 2019, he worked as an environmental consultant at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Al-Mojil is also an environment, water and agriculture consultant at the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
Since 2017, he has served as chairman of the technical committee tasked with preparing Saudi standards for green and sustainable buildings at the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.
