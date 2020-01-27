Turkey probes dozens over quake social media posts

You are here

The death toll from Friday’s quake in Turkey’s Elazig province had reached 39 people as hopes dimmed of finding more survivors amid the rubble. (AFP)
  • Suspects accused of sharing fake images about the quake on social media
  • Death toll from Friday’s quake had reached 39 people as hopes dimmed of finding more survivors
ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors are investigating dozens of people for “provocative” social media messages about the deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, reports said Monday.
The death toll from Friday’s quake in Elazig province had reached 39 people as hopes dimmed of finding more survivors amid the rubble.
The Ankara prosecutor’s office is checking 50 individuals on suspicion of “spreading fear and panic” and “insulting the Turkish people, the Turkish republic and the state institutions,” the Hurriyet daily said.
The suspects are accused of sharing fake images about the quake on social media.
Turkish authorities were winding up their rescue efforts on Monday.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters that 24,000 tents had been provided, 1,000 container shelters were being built, and funds released to repair damaged buildings.
Thirty-five of the victims died in Elazig and four in the neighboring province of Malatya, officials said.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 86 injured were still being treated in hospitals — 18 of them in intensive care units.

Topics: Turkey

Lebanese protesters throw rocks at police near parliament

  • Some protesters have rejected a new cabinet formed last week
  • Protesters accuse the political elite of ignoring demands that include an independent government and fighting corruption
BEIRUT: Lebanese protesters hurled rocks and metal barricades at security forces blocking a road near parliament on Monday ahead of a budget debate as Lebanon grapples with a deep financial crisis.
Some protesters have rejected a new cabinet formed last week and accuse the political elite of ignoring demands that include an independent government and fighting corruption.
MPs are expected to vote on a budget that was first drafted by the Saad Hariri-led government that quit in October, prompted by the protests.
Parliament’s finance and budget committee has introduced changes since then. Its chairman, Ibrahim Kanaan, told Reuters on Friday the latest projection was for a budget with a deficit of 7 percent instead of the originally hoped-for 0.6 percent, reflecting the crisis.

Topics: Lebanon

