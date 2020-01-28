You are here

  • Home
  • EU ‘has upper hand in Brexit trade talks with UK’

EU ‘has upper hand in Brexit trade talks with UK’

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at Monday’s press conference in Dublin. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3usz

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

EU ‘has upper hand in Brexit trade talks with UK’

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

PLACE: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the EU will have the upper hand in trade talks with the UK as the bloc’s chief negotiator warned of the risk of a disruptive cliff-edge Brexit for business at the end of the year.

Britain leaves the EU on Friday and the two sides will formally begin trade talks in the coming weeks during a “business as usual” transition period that ends in December.

Varadkar, in an interview with the BBC, compared the two sides to soccer teams and suggested that the EU would have the “stronger team” due to its larger population and market. 

He also questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s timetable of striking a deal by the end of the year, the BBC reported.

“The European Union is a union of 27 member states. The UK is only one country. And we have a population and a market of 450 million people,” he told the BBC. 

When asked about Johnson’s aim of getting a deal by the end of 2020, he said: “It will be difficult to do this.”

To get a trade deal, the UK would have to give legal assurances it would not undercut the EU, Varadkar said.

Varadkar met EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Dublin. 

Barnier stressed that the level of access UK products can continue to enjoy will be proportionate to the commitments London makes on EU rules, particularly in relation to state aid.

“It is Britain’s choice,” Barnier told a joint news conference with Varadkar. 

“If we have no agreement, it will not be business as usual and the status quo, we have to face the risk of a cliff edge, in particular for trade.”

Varadkar said there will be have to be some checks on goods going from Britain into Northern Ireland, despite Johnson’s repeated insistence that these will not be needed.

Johnson’s willingness to allow some EU regulations to apply in British-ruled Northern Ireland to prevent the need for a border on the island was the crucial concession he offered last year to obtain a withdrawal deal with the bloc. After agreeing that deal, he called an election and won a strong majority.

Barnier said the EU will “very carefully” watch over the implementation of the agreement’s Northern Ireland protocol. EU officials also expressed concern.

“Trade talks is one thing but there is also the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement. If the latter doesn’t go well, how could we trust them to meet their obligations under any future FTA (free trade agreement)?” said a senior EU diplomat.

Varadkar himself faces voters in an election on Feb. 8. Polls have shown his Fine Gael party trailing its main rivals, Fianna Fail.

Topics: Brexit

Related

Business & Economy
After Brexit-settling poll, UK firms see business bounce
World
Brexit bill clears final UK parliamentary hurdle in the House of Lords ahead of Jan. 31 departure

Underwater bombs damage Syria’s offshore oil facilities

Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
AP

Underwater bombs damage Syria’s offshore oil facilities

  • Syria's oil minister said the bombs were planted by divers in the facility used to pump oil to the coast
  • No one claimed responsibility for the attack, the third to target Syria’s oil and gas industry in less than a year
Updated 35 min 27 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: Bombs planted underwater off Syria’s coast exploded Monday, damaging oil facilities used to pump oil into one of Syria’s two petroleum refineries, state media and the oil minister said.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack, the third to target Syria’s oil and gas industry in less than a year.
The attack off the coast of Banias was carried out by “terrorists,” state news agency SANA said. Banias is on the Mediterranean shoreline in the Tartous province.
Oil minister Ali Ghanem told state TV that the bombs were planted by divers in the facility used to pump oil to the coast. He said the facility is 3 kilometers (2 miles) off the coast and is 23 meters (yards) underwater.
“The aim of the attack is to cease (oil) imports into Syria,” Ghanem said, adding the ministry’s experts are evaluating and fixing the damage. He said the attack will not stop imports as the ministry had prepared plans in case of such attacks.
Last month, near-simultaneous attacks believed to have been carried out by drones hit three government-run oil and gas installations in central Syria. One of the December attacks targeted the oil refinery in the central city of Homs.
Syria has suffered fuel shortages since last year. Western sanctions have blocked imports, while most Syrian oil fields are controlled by Kurdish-led fighters in the country’s east.
In June, sabotage attacks damaged five underwater pipelines off Banias.
Before the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011, the country exported around half of the 350,000 barrels of oil it produced per day. Now its production is down to around 24,000 barrels a day, covering only a fraction of domestic needs.

Topics: Syria Oil gas Bombs

Related

Middle-East
Syria regime forces set to enter key rebel hub

Latest updates

EU ‘has upper hand in Brexit trade talks with UK’
Curtains close on Jaipur Literature Festival
Peaceful, prosperous, strong Bangladesh in Pakistan's interest, says envoy
Underwater bombs damage Syria’s offshore oil facilities
Iraqi PM promises to boost protection for US embassy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.