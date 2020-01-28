You are here

Google probe: US state attorneys, justice officials seek coordination

Updated 28 January 2020
AFP

Google probe: US state attorneys, justice officials seek coordination

  • Google dominates the US market for online advertising with a 36 percent share, compared to 19 percent for Facebook
Updated 28 January 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department and state attorneys general are meeting this week for talks on their concurrent investigations into possible anti-competitive practices by Google, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal said the talks could eventually lead to the two groups joining forces as their investigations progress.

The Justice Department and the state attorneys general have not so far shared investigative materials from their respective probes, but officials said that could change.

At least seven state attorneys general have been invited to the meeting, according to the Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

A focus of the probes is Google’s dominant position in the online advertising market, the report said.

Another subject of scrutiny, it said, is possible anti-competitive behavior by Google in its Android operating system. The meeting is likely to include discussions of those issues as well as the scope of the investigations and how the work might be divided among them, the Journal said.

Neither the Justice Department nor the state attorneys general commented on the report, nor did Google.

Google dominates the US market for online advertising with a 36 percent share, compared to 19 percent for Facebook.

Facebook is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission’s consumer protection bureau, which is looking into the impact on competition of the company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

The House Judiciary, meanwhile, is examining the practices of Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

Mother of US journalist missing in Syria appeals to White House

Debra Tice, the mother of missing journalist Austin Tice, addresses a press conference January 27, 2020 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 28 January 2020
AFP

Mother of US journalist missing in Syria appeals to White House

  • A State Department spokesperson said Monday, “recovering American hostages is a top priority for this Administration and President Trump continues to successfully secure the release of American hostages”
Updated 28 January 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The mother of a US journalist missing in Syria since 2012 on Monday appealed to President Donald Trump for help in securing his release, claiming that one or more senior US officials have blocked talks with the Damascus government on the matter.
Debra Tice, appearing at a news conference to speak about her son Austin Tice, said she believes the Syrian government was willing to speak with Washington since 2014 but that the US government failed to follow through.
“There is a senior US government official who is hesitating or stalling,” she said, declining to offer any specifics or indicate if it was the same person in both the Obama and Trump administrations.
The State Department said in response only that that it is in fact working to secure Tice’s release.
The photojournalist’s mother said that during one of her visits to Syria in March 2014, she got “a message” from the Syrian government that it would only consider talks with “a US government official of appropriate title” and that she had been pressing Washington on this since that time to accept the offer.
Tice said she believed Trump wanted to help secure her son’s release and urged him to break the stalemate that has prevented any negotiations on Austin Tice, a former Marine officer who has worked as a freelance photographer for the Washington Post, AFP and other news organizations.
“There is no possible way for me to understand why anyone would defy the president’s will and choose to leave our beloved son who puts his life on the line serving this country three tours as a Marine Corps officer,” she said.
She said she hoped Trump would address her son’s case in his State of the Union address set for next week.
While it remained unclear who is holding her son, Debra Tice maintained that “the Syrian government is best placed to secure his relief.”
She said she had “credible information” that her son is still alive in Syria, without elaborating.
A State Department spokesperson said Monday, “recovering American hostages is a top priority for this Administration and President Trump continues to successfully secure the release of American hostages.”
“We work tirelessly on each and every case of an American being held hostage abroad and we will continue to do so in the case of Austin Tice until he is back home with his family and loved ones,” the spokesperson said.
The Tice family is organizing a second “night out for Austin Tice” to raise funds to add to a $1 million FBI reward for information that would lead to his recovery.
 

