Startup of the Week: Saudi photo app startup aims to spread ‘joy and happiness’

Updated 22 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • “Beautiful memories can brighten our days when we remember them, so, why don’t we have them around us all the time?
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

A Saudi startup is aiming to spread “joy and happiness” through its new and innovative photo app. The Sticky app allows users to choose their favorite photo memories and have them delivered ready to stick on any surface without the need for nails and hooks.
Founded by Batool and Wesam Miski and Moayed Al-Shangiti in 2018, the venture makes it easy for people to decorate their homes with photos without using picture-hanging methods that can damage walls.
“It is simple, intuitive and easy to use,” Batool told Arab News. “Using the app is fun for all ages. Users can simply pick photos from their phone, adjust the photo size and then place the order.
“I love photos and art in general, but I hate drilling into walls to hang photos,” she added. “We have an innovative product where we use strong and lightweight material with high-photo quality to decorate and elevate spaces with smart and screwless photos.
“Sticky users can move photos freely between walls without worrying about hammers, screws or damaging walls.”
Batool got the idea for the app while watching an art craft video. “I saw a strong double adhesive sticker for the first time and a light bulb went on in my head and Sticky was born.
“My brother exposed me to app development and design at a young age and our co-founder Moayed is a full stack developer. My love for art and app development makes Sticky the perfect fit for me.”
Sticky prints high-quality photos on a strong and lightweight 3-centimeter-thick black board. “The photos are frameless to give a modern feel to them and they last for years.”
The startup’s female production team puts privacy as a top priority. Once an order arrives via the app, the customer receives a confirmation email and notification of the expected end product.
“When we receive the order, our team inspects the photos to make sure they’re appropriate and then we print the photos and mount them to our specialized boards.
“We don’t apply any effects to the photos once the user sends them and we delete the photos from our servers two weeks after the order date to cut costs and protect user privacy,” she added.
“Beautiful memories can brighten our days when we remember them, so, why don’t we have them around us all the time? The true goal of Sticky is to spread joy and happiness across the globe by printing wonderful memories that last forever.”

Topics: Startup of the Week

Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

  • Mixed reaction expressed over Beijing’s handling of the situation
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Saudi businesses have given mixed responses over the possibility of a decrease in trade between Saudi Arabia and China due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Some are worried for the future, others are blaming media scaremongering for overblowing the scale of the epidemic, and some say Beijing’s handling of the situation, with health care infrastructure already in place, will head off the spread of the condition.
“What is currently happening is an unjustified media amplification aimed at harming the pillars of China’s economy in favor of other economies,” said businessman Khalid Al-Shulail, an investor in production chains, medium-sized industries and construction materials.
“The health crisis is centered in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The impact could be limited to an increase in transport and shipping prices,” he said.
“All that is happening is the revival of old scenarios that happened with the SARS and swine flu epidemics. These are economic conflicts aimed at disrupting the growth of the Chinese economy as there are competing economies greatly benefitting from this situation,” he added.
However, Mohamed Fadl Al-Rahman, owner of Al-Hijaz Opticals chain, stated that the prolonging of the situation would damage his business.
“The primary impact started to become clear as businessmen stopped traveling to China and were unable to follow up on the updates of their fields,” he told Arab News, adding that accelerating infection rates now threatened the movement of goods because employees in many Chinese cities were staying at home.
“I have canceled a flight in early February due to health concerns and warnings I have received from my friends,” Al-Rahman said, noting that he would suffer significant losses if the situation persisted.
Abdulrahman Al-Maliki, a ceramics, porcelain and sanitary materials importer, said that he was waiting for goods to arrive, expressing his concern at the epidemic’s spread to other major Chinese cities.
“I fear that trade exchanges will stop, become longer or more complicated. We have all these obstacles in mind and their impact will be significant. We might resort to acquiring our needs from other markets, but not before suffering losses worth millions of riyals,” said Al-Maliki. China, he added, was the largest supplier of goods to the world, saying the value of Saudi-Chinese commercial exchanges exceeded $65 billion.
Abdulrahim Al-Andijani, owner of Beit Al-Arous shops, was bullish about the future of Saudi-Chinese trade.

 

