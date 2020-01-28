You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi school football league kicks off 

Saudi school football league kicks off 

The second edition of the Schools Football League was launched on Monday by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal (picture) and Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rbuzu

Updated 28 January 2020
SPA

Saudi school football league kicks off 

Updated 28 January 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, minister of education, launched on Monday the second edition of the Schools Football League.  

Prince Abdulaziz said that the project is one of the authority’s most important initiatives, which is organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to develop a new generation of Saudi footballers.

“We understand the sport’s needs and the aspirations of our country to hone and empower new talents so as to achieve what is befitting this country and its sons. The School League project represents a key step and starting point to reach the best results,” he said.

The prince added: “The School League project is the most important for us in the GSA towards building a promising generation capable of creating a better future for our sport. All sports fans, me included, were delighted with what was achieved in the first version of this project.”

The project saw the participation of 5,000 schools, more than 11,000,000 teams and 150,000 students who played in 47 Saudi provinces and cities.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Sport
Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia ‘opens new roads to the Kingdom’: GSA chairman
Saudi Arabia
There is a big appetite for change, says Saudi sports authority chief

Australian Open: Top-ranked Ash Barty a step closer to ending Aussie drought

Updated 28 January 2020
AP

Australian Open: Top-ranked Ash Barty a step closer to ending Aussie drought

  • Barty aiming to be the first Australian woman since Chris O’Neill in 1978 to win the Australian Open
  • She won her first title on home soil in Adelaide in the lead-up to this season’s first major
Updated 28 January 2020
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Top-ranked Ash Barty is a step closer to ending a long drought for Aussies at the national championship.
Barty saved set points in the 11th game and another in the tiebreaker before seizing the momentum against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena. She next faces No. 14 Sofia Kenin, who reached the semifinals at a major for the first time with a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 78-ranked Ons Jabeur.
Barty fended off eight of the nine break-point chances she faced in the first set before finally getting the upper hand when she won a 22-shot rally, defending for much of it just to stay in the point, at 3-2 in the tiebreaker.
After clinching the first set in 69 minutes, she went on a roll to take a 4-0 lead in the second and take all the momentum away from Kvitova, who beat Barty here at the same stage last year before losing the final to Naomi Osaka.
Barty rebounded from that to win her first major title at the French Open, where she beat Kenin in the fourth round. Until she arrived in Australia, Kenin’s run at Roland Garros — which included a third-round upset over Serena Williams — was her best at a Grand Slam.
There’s a lot of local expectation riding on Barty, who is aiming to be the first Australian woman since Chris O’Neill in 1978 to win the Australian Open. The first major of the decade may see the end of the 42-year wait, and an Australian man hasn’t won since 1976. Barty is already the first Australian woman since 1984 to reach the semifinals of the home Open.
Barty doesn’t expect to feel the pressure. She won her first title on home soil in Adelaide in the lead-up to this season’s first major.
“I’m not going to have anything but a smile on my face when I walk out onto this court,” Barty said of her next match.
Kenin and Jabeur were both into the quarterfinals for the first time at a major.
For Kenin, who was born in Moscow but moved to the United States as a baby and grew up in Florida, the degree of difficulty will only increase.
“I’m in the semis,” she said, when asked for her preference of semifinal rival. “Anyone I play, they’re playing really well.”
Kenin is playing her best tennis, too. Her best previous run at Melbourne Park ended in the second round, when she lost to Simona Halep last year.
She finished last year ranked 14th, and could match Barty in one category: they were tied for most hard-court wins on the women’s tour last year with 38 wins each.
Kenin’s run here included a comeback win in the third round against 15-year-old Coco Gauff, when she made only nine unforced errors across the second and third sets.
In the second set against Jabeur, she saved three break points in a long sixth game, then broke serve in the seventh game to set up the win.
“It was a tough moment,” Kenin said. “I didn’t know it was 10 minutes (but) it was pretty long, the game. After that I got my momentum.”
Jabeur, a 25-year-old Tunisian, was the first Arab woman to make it to the last eight at a major.
“Ï think I proved that I can be in the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam, even if I have a lot of things to improve probably physically and mentally,” she said. “But I’m happy that I pushed through a lot of things. I proved to myself that I could do a lot of great things.”
In later men’s quarterfinals, 20-time major winner Roger Federer was playing 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren, and seven-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic had a night match against Milos Raonic of Canada.

Topics: tennis Ash Barty Australian Open

Related

Sport
Steady Nadal beats animated Kyrgios in 4 at Australian Open
Sport
Nadal dazzles as Sharapova hits all-time low at Australian Open

Latest updates

Taliban attack Afghan police base, 11 killed
New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern calls September election
Barclays sees $2 per barrel impact to oil prices as coronavirus fears threaten demand
Emirati singer Ahlam boasts necklace worth $7 million in Saudi Arabia
Thailand confirms six more coronavirus infections, bringing total to 14

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.