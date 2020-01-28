Hailey Bieber wears Zuhair Murad at premiere of husband’s new docu-series

DUBAI: Model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday to support her husband Justin Bieber’s new YouTube docu-series, “Seasons,” which premiered at the Regency Bruin Theatre, and for the occasion donned a design from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

It would certainly appear that Bieber couldn’t wait to get her hands on the black, heavily-embellished dress as it was plucked from the Ras Baalbek-born couturier’s Ancient Egyptian-inspired Spring 2020 couture collection, which he showcased only a week ago in Paris.







Hailey Bieber wearing Zuhair Murad spring 2020 couture. AFP



The sleeveless, sheer design was embellished with hundreds of tiny dazzling black sequins and featured a keyhole cut-out on the midriff. The model accessorized the look minimally, opting for matching Sergio Rossi heels and diamond hoops.

People Magazine recently reported that Justin and Hailey wouldn’t be sporting their wedding rings for a while. But it seems like the model couldn’t contain herself: She posed for pictures with her mother-in-law while wearing her six-carat oval engagement ring from Solow & Co. flanked by two 18-carat gold, diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. bands.







The model stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday to support her husband Justin Bieber’s new YouTube docu-series. Getty



As for her hair, the 23-year-old opted to rake her sandy blonde lengths into a loose updo. When it came to her makeup, the Arizona-born model accentuated her year-long California glow with a sun-kissed complexion achieved by blending a dusting of bronzer along her cheekbones and a veil of rose powder on her cheeks and nose. She completed the look with brushed-out brows and a swipe of flesh-toned gloss on her lips.

It’s not the first time Bieber has chosen a design from the Lebanese fashion house for a premiere. Back in 2018, the model demanded a double take wearing a red beaded Zuhair Murad number to the New York premiere of “The American Meme.”

Indeed, Bieber can — and does — have her pick of the globe’s thousands of designers, but she routinely turns to Murad to dress her for important events and red carpets. Who can forget the gold, form-fitting jumpsuit with beaded fringe details that she wore to the 2018 I Heart Radio Awards in California?

Memorably, she dazzled in a sheer, plunging Zuhair Murad catsuit with a velvet waist-cinching belt at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.