Netanyahu pulls request for immunity from corruption charges

The Knesset was set to convene Tuesday to discuss the formation of a committee to debate the prime minister’s request for immunity from prosecution. (File/AFP)
  • Netanyahu is visiting Washington ahead of the launch of Trump’s peace plan
  • He was indicted on counts of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in November in three separate cases
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before Knesset proceedings were set to begin.
In a statement issued on his official Facebook page, Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington ahead of the launch of Trump’s peace plan, said he “decided not to let this dirty game continue.”
The Knesset was set to convene Tuesday to discuss the formation of a committee to debate the prime minister’s request for immunity from prosecution. Netanyahu was indicted on counts of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in November in three separate cases. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Qatari Emir appoints new prime minister

Updated 10 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Qatari Emir appoints new prime minister

  • Qatari Emir appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al-Thani as new prime minister
Updated 10 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani and appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al-Thani as new prime minister, Qatar's Amiri Diwan announced on Tuesday.

