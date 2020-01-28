You are here

Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with US, France and UK

Airbus had already fired more than 100 people over ethics and compliance issues as a result of its own probe into the corruption allegations. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Airbus said it could not comment on precise details regarding its talks with authorities
  • The European planemaker had already fired more than 100 people over ethics and compliance issues
PARIS: Airbus has agreed in principle to a settlement with French, British and US authorities over an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption, it said on Tuesday.
The European planemaker has been investigated by French and British authorities for suspected corruption over jet sales dating back over a decade. It has also faced US investigations over suspected violations of export controls.
Airbus, which dominates with US rival Boeing the commercial airliner market, said it could not comment on precise details regarding its talks with authorities, including how much it expected to pay out in the settlements. Some press reports suggested a figure of around €3 billion ($3.3 billion).
Nevertheless, Airbus shares rose, as analysts and traders welcomed the fact that Airbus was managing to draw a line under the affair.
“Airbus confirms that it has reached agreement in principle with the French Parquet National Financier (PNF), the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the US authorities,” the Franco-German company said in a statement.
“These agreements are made in the context of investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption as well as compliance with the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). They remain subject to approval by French and UK courts and the US court and regulator,” it said.
Analysts at brokerage Jefferies welcomed the settlement, although they wrote in a note to clients that the reported cost of €3 billion was “toward the upper end of what we thought probable.”
A traders’ note from Bank of America (BofA) said the settlement removed a negative “overhang” on the stock.
Airbus had already fired more than 100 people over ethics and compliance issues as a result of its own probe into the corruption allegations.
The investigations by British and French authorities began after Airbus drew the attention of regulators to inaccurate declarations it had made to Britain’s export credit finance agency over payments to sales agents. The SFO launched its probe in August 2016, followed seven months later by the PNF.
At the center of the case was a decades-old system of third-party agents or intermediaries run from a now-disbanded headquarters unit which at its height involved some 250 people across parts of the world and several hundreds of millions of euros of payments a year, sources familiar with the matter have said.
A German probe into Airbus for potential misuse of client documents is ongoing.

Topics: aviation Airbus

Barclays sees $2 per barrel impact to oil prices as coronavirus fears threaten demand

Updated 28 January 2020
Reuters

Barclays sees $2 per barrel impact to oil prices as coronavirus fears threaten demand

  • More than 100 people have died and over 4,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed in China
  • Barclays expects the OPEC and other allies to step in and take further measures to keep the markets tight
Updated 28 January 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU: Barclays said on Tuesday oil prices will be impacted by $2 per barrel on the potential economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China.
More than 100 people have died and over 4,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed in China, leading authorities to increase preventive measures, impose travel restrictions and also extend the Lunar New Year holidays to limit the spread of the virus.
The bank sees a $2 per barrel downside to their full-year Brent and WTI forecasts of $62 per barrel and $57 per barrel, respectively.
Compounding the effects of the spillover to economic growth from China and the region, Barclays expects transitory oil demand erosion of about 0.6-0.8 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the first quarter of this year, or 0.2 mb/d for the full year.
“If air passenger traffic in China declined by half in first quarter of 2020, it would likely lead to a 300,000 barrels per day year on year decline in jet-kerosene demand from China,” the bank said adding the fall in road transport would likely be less severe than in the past given reduced reliance on buses.
Barclays expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other allies to step in and take further measures to keep the markets tight, in case the fall in demand is more acute.
Oil prices have been down for the last six sessions, but the bank said that the market reaction was likely overdone.
Barclays said the actual economic fallout from the coronavirus could be less severe than the 2003 SARS outbreak, given that the new virus seems less lethal than SARS so far and the measures taken by Chinese authorities.
The bank said the geopolitical risks to global supplies remain high as US-Iran tensions could continue to gradually escalate and oil production in Libya could fall further if the blockade of key infrastructure facilities continues.
Brent crude prices are currently trading around $59 per barrel and US WTI at around at $53 per barrel.

Topics: Oil Health energy Markets coronavirus Barclays

