  Lana Del Rey bought her 2020 Grammys dress at the mall

Lana Del Rey bought her 2020 Grammys dress at the mall

Lana Del Rey at the 2020 Grammy Awards. AFP
Updated 28 January 2020
Arab News

  • The singer attended Sunday night’s ceremony in a dress she purchased at the mall
DUBAI: US singer and songwriter Lana Del Ray just proved to the world that she can pull off anything on the Grammys’ red-carpet, even a dress from a mall.

The star, who was nominated for Album and Song of the Year, wore a full-length grey gown covered in sequins and decorated with beaded fringe. Del Rey accessorized her look with a classic updo and a simple go-to makeup look with a cutting-edge winged eyeliner. 

“So, I actually had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall, and I saw this, and I loved it,” the 34-year-old talent said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “This is a last-minute dress.”

Aside from the small adjustment at the waist, the glittering gown – designed by New-York based Aidan Mattox– was off-the-rack. Those who wish to take a style cue from the hitmaker can find the dress—now on sale— online.

Topics: lana del rey

Nancy Ajram’s husband breaks silence after murder charge 

Fadi El-Hachem’s trial is underway. (Instagram)
Updated 28 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram’s husband Fadi El-Hachem broke his silence with an Instagram post, after he was charged with the murder of the intruder who broke into their Beirut property on Jan. 5.

The post read: “I love listening to lies when I know the truth.”

Celebrity dentist, El-Hachem, was accused of shooting dead the masked intruder, who broke into their home in the early hours of the morning. The dentist said the assailant was threatening his family — including his three daughters.

El-Hachem’s trial is underway. He met with a judge this week.

Topics: Nancy Ajram Fadi El-Hachem

