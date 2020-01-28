You are here

Saudi golf stars to compete with world’s best at Royal Greens

Saud Alsharif playing a practice round with Open Champion Shane Lowry. (Supplied)
Othman Almulla and National Golf Team members Saud Alsharif and Faisal Salhab. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi’s leading golfers, professional Othman Almulla and National Golf Team members, amateurs, Saud Alsharif and Faisal Salhab will carry the hopes of their nation as they proudly represent the Kingdom, in this week’s Saudi International, powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

The second annual edition of Saudi Arabia’s only professional tournament, a European Tour event held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City — from January 30th through February 2nd, offers both a massive opportunity and challenge to the talented trio, as golf continues to emerge a new sporting force in the Kingdom.

Calm and relaxed ahead of one the biggest weeks in their sporting lives, all three golfers addressed global, regional and local media with confidence, only focusing on the positives for coming days as they prepare to compete against the very best in the world, including American world number 1, Brooks Koepka and world number 5, Dustin Johnson.

Speaking ahead of what will be his second appearance in the championship, having turned professional, 12 months ago, Othman Almulla said; “It’s been my dream since I started playing golf 18 years ago, to play professional and to represent the Kingdom. 

It’s taken a long time, representing Saudi Arabia around the world on the amateur team with my national teammates. It’s been an unbelievable journey, and just to start now, I’ve taken the first couple of steps but I’m 100 percent confident that the other guys on the national team will join me very, very soon. We’ve been given an unbelievable opportunity by Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation to pursue this dream of cementing ourselves in the regional golf game and hopefully in the world some day.”

For the amateurs the task of taking on not only the world number 1, but also defending Saudi International champion Dustin Johnson, current British Open champion Shane Lowry, and US fan-favorite Phil Mickelson. Spain’s Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson of Sweden, and four-times major winning South African Ernie Els, is dauting, but Alsharif and Salhab are relishing prospect.

Both players have benefitted from the outstanding support of the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation — and recently completed a national team training camp at the at the Claude Harman School in Dubai, under the watchful eye of coach Jamie McConnell in preparation for their moment in the global spotlight.

22-year-old, Amateur, Saud Alsharif added: “I played with Shane Lowry this morning the Open Champion and first of all, I would like to thank the General Sports Authority and Golf Saudi for making this possible. This morning was actually pretty fun. Shane is a great guy to play with, and I had a lot of fun with him. I feel like I have the game to make it up there with those guys. It’s just a matter of time for me. Yeah, I can’t wait for the weekend. I’m very excited.

“I played decent last year. It was pretty tough as playing in such a big event was very new to me. But this time I’m going to go in fresh, with the same high expectations, but trusting my game and I believe that will allow me to play well.

“The golf community in Saudi is very, very supportive. We get players at a young age into the game and try and make them love the game. We have very talented players coming through the ranks and we will keep on growing with the community and the support we get around it.

For Faisal Salhab the nerves he feels are all part of the process and something he welcomes, he added; “If you are nervous, that means you really care. It's a good thing. I'm excited and nervous, but it’s good nervous. It’s extremely exciting, simple as that. Just making my debut in such a strongly packed field in the Saudi International, it's only the second time, but you can see the quality in the people.”

“The people playing, like he said, he played with Shane Lowry in the morning, The Open Champion. We have Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, a few names of the best of our sport right now. Not only in the Middle East or Europe, but the world’s best players are right here. It’s extremely exciting and we can’t wait to play on the weekend and see what we can do.” Visitors are being advised to come to the tournament early each day for what promises to be ‘The Ultimate Day Out’ for families and groups of all ages. The tournament is placing a special focus on developing the country’s future golfing pedigree, and is encouraging children, men and women to come along and give golf a try.

While the live golf will take center-stage, the off-course spectator village will run in tandem throughout and be packed with interactive, fun experiences, plus a delicious selection of food trucks and pop-ups. Once the sun sets, three days of golf will be followed by unforgettable live concerts. Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, Belgian born DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Grammy Award–winning DJ Zedd, flamenco favorites the Gipsy Kings and Puerto Rican music sensation Luis Fonsi – the man behind global megahit ‘Despacito’ — will all take to the stage. Tickets are now on sale for the Saudi International, priced at 50 SAR per day or 160 SAR for a full tournament pass (four days). Exclusive concert tickets start at 75 SAR.

For more tournament information, visit www.golfsaudi.com/en-us/saudi-international

Federer sets up Djokovic showdown

Federer sets up Djokovic showdown

  • Federer, 38, now goes into an unmissable semifinal with Djokovic
MELBOURNE: Swiss great Roger Federer said “I believe in miracles” after he saved seven match points in a five-set nail-biter against 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren to go into an Australian Open semifinal with Novak Djokovic on Tuesday.

The six-time champion, struggling physically, saved three match points at 4-5 in the fourth set and four more in the tie breaker to scrape through 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

Federer, 38, now goes into an unmissable semifinal with Djokovic, who blunted Milos Raonic’s razor serve to win 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) and move two wins from an eighth Melbourne title.

Djokovic, despite trouble with his contact lenses, ended Raonic’s run of 63 straight games in the tournament without a break of serve and moves smoothly into the semis for the loss of just one set so far.

He paid tribute to the great escape by Federer, ahead of a semifinal that reprises his epic win over the Swiss in last year’s Wimbledon decider.

“What he did today was really amazing, to come back and save seven match points at his age,” Djokovic said.

“He’s still playing such a great tennis and proving that he deserves to be up there. He’s a great fighter. Obviously I have lots of respect for him.” Federer’s match was incident-packed and he received a rare warning for an audible obscenity before going off-court for treatment on a groin injury.

Still hampered by the injury, he somehow forced a fifth set and began to regain control against the big-serving American.

“I believe in miracles,” Federer said, revealing that he thought his groin strain had ended his chances. “There could be rain, there could be all kinds of stuff.

“(I thought) just let him finish me off in style, and he didn’t do that. I’m incredibly lucky tonight, today — I don’t even know what time it is.”

Sandgren, achingly close to becoming the lowest-ranked player to beat Federer at the Australian Open, can count himself unlucky especially after a ball girl accidentally collided with him during the pivotal tie-breaker, which he lost.

Federer has made heavy weather of reaching his 46th Major semifinal. He was two points from defeat by John Millman in a fifth-set tie-breaker in round three, and dropped a set against 67th-ranked Marton Fucsovics in round four.

In the women’s draw Australia’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty dismissed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in impressive style to reach the semis for the first time.

The unflappable Barty beat the Czech 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 and will be favorite in her semifinal against America’s Sofia Kenin — sending hopes soaring of a first home winner in 42 years.

