Exxon turnaround sapped by chemicals, refining

Exxon’s oil volume has risen year-over-year for five straight quarters after the company moved to ramp up in shale production. (Shutterstock)
Exxon’s refining profit fell last year due to equipment outages. (AFP)
Updated 29 January 2020
Reuters

  • Chemicals and refining businesses blamed for weak fourth-quarter results
HOUSTON: At Exxon Mobil Corp, CEO Darren Woods’ plan to revive earnings at the largest US oil and gas company is being sidetracked by the two businesses he knows best: Chemicals and refining.

Another year of poor profit could require Exxon to re-evaluate its bold spending plans or weaken its ability to weather the next oil-price downturn, say oil analysts. Exxon already must borrow or sell assets to help cover shareholder dividends.

The world’s biggest publicly traded oil firm after Saudi Arabian Oil Co, Exxon was long considered one of the best-managed majors and most capable of coping with volatile prices due to its size.

Those advantages have slipped in recent years, however, with the drop in once-steady earnings from chemicals. Its total shareholder returns of negative 13 percent in the five years through this month compared with a 25 percent gain at Chevron Corp. and 82 percent at BP, according to Refinitiv.

Two years ago, CEO Woods promised to restore flagging earnings by heavily investing in operations even as rivals cut spending. The plan to crank up chemicals, refining and increase oil output pushes capital expenditures to as much as $35 billion this year, up from $19 billion in 2016, the year before Woods took over as CEO after running Exxon’s refining and chemical businesses.

Last March, he forecast potential earnings could hit $25 billion this year and nearly $31 billion in 2021, close to the $32.5 billion it earned in 2014 before the oil-price collapse.

The hoped-for payoff, however, has run headlong into a global chemicals glut, tariffs on US exports to China, and lower margins in fuels. Exxon’s refining profit last year fell on equipment outages.

The company declined to comment ahead of quarterly earnings, expected on Friday.

On Monday, Exxon shares traded under $65 — close to their level of 10 years ago.

The company recently telegraphed weak fourth-quarter results because of chemicals and refining businesses. Wall Street cut profit forecasts through 2021 on the sour outlook for both. Exxon “seems to be tracking way behind their own expectations,” said Evercore ISI analyst Doug Terreson, who slashed his quarterly forecast by a third, to 55 cents a share.

In chemicals, Woods expanded the company’s output of polyethylene, a business where it has 9 percent of global production capacity, to benefit from demand for plastic bags, food packaging and consumer goods. Output rose last summer at the depth of the US-China trade dispute, and industry margins for a key polyethylene fell 30 percent compared with levels between 2016 and 2018, said James Wilson, analyst at pricing provider ICIS.

“The industry ended up overbuilding,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with investment firm Raymond James. “Exxon, of course, is among the companies that led that build-out.”

In refining, outages and higher maintenance costs at Exxon refineries in the US, Canada and Saudi Arabia hurt profit, according to regulatory filings.

Crude oil prices and slack global demand from the trade dispute are squeezing profit across the industry, said Garfield Miller, chief executive at Aegis Energy Advisers.

This month, an Exxon regulatory filing implied a loss in chemicals of about $200 million for the fourth quarter, and refining earnings of just $400 million.

In contrast, chemicals and refining delivered $7 billion to $11 billion annually for Exxon between 2013 and 2018. In the first nine months of last year, the combined profit was $2.37 billion. Exxon’s regulatory filing indicates 2019 earnings for the two at about $2.52 billion, the lowest in at least a decade.

Woods has halted the company’s oil output declines by ramping up in shale. Oil volume has risen year-over-year for five straight quarters, reversing annual declines between 2016 and 2018.

Ending the trade dispute represents the biggest challenge. Global demand for the plastic resins and pellets that Exxon makes is rising, said Marc Levine, chief executive of Plantgistix, which provides logistics for US plastic manufacturers.

“This is the first time in my lifetime and in the plastics industry’s lifetime where we make plastics resin for export,” said Levine.

China in 2018 placed an additional 25 percent tariff on US polyethylene imports, a move that helped send North American margins to the lowest levels since 2011, said Joel Morales, a polymers analyst at consultancy IHS Markit.

“Imagine having a lot of something and your biggest, easiest consumer you can’t do business with,” Morales said.

The January US-China agreement does not remove Chinese or US tariffs on chemicals, plastics or oil.

Exxon has ramped up asset sales, aiming to collect $15 billion by next year to balance spending. So far, results have been tepid. It expects to receive about $3.6 billion from selling Norwegian oil and gas production assets.

Weak demand for those assets comes as rivals have written off the value of their own properties. BP, Chevron, Equinor, Repsol and Royal Dutch Shell last year cut a total of $22 billion primarily on US assets due to sharply lower gas prices. Exxon has not signaled whether it expects any writedowns.

UK banking giant HSBC looking to quit Turkey, reports claim

UK banking giant HSBC looking to quit Turkey, reports claim

  • HSBC has been operating in Turkey for three decades
  • The bank’s exit, part of broader cost-cutting measures around the world, would be the most high-profile departure
ANKARA: Britain’s biggest bank HSBC is considering quitting Turkey because of concerns over the country’s volatile currency and economic outlook, according to media reports.
HSBC has been operating in Turkey for three decades.
The bank’s exit, part of broader cost-cutting measures around the world, would be the most high-profile corporate departure from any country in recent years.
HSBC has cut branch numbers and staff significantly in the past seven years, official figures show. Turkey’s volatile lira, which has lost 36 percent of its value against the dollar in the past two years, and the country’s deeply rooted economic problems also hit HSBC’s returns.
In its 2018 annual report, the bank pointed to rising loan losses in Turkey.
According to Nigel Rendell, a senior analyst at Medley Global Advisers LLC in London, HSBC wants to concentrate its efforts in areas where it sees the greatest return.
“Given the bank’s historical links and the rapid rates of growth experienced in the region, Asia seems to be the bank’s natural priority. Hence countries outside of Asia, where HSBC has a much smaller presence, will likely be lower down the priority scale,” he told Arab News.
However, Rendell doesn’t expect other foreign banks to follow HSBC’s lead.
HSBC failed in a bid to sell its business in Turkey five years ago.
The London-based bank is also considering selling or shrinking its business in areas such as Oman, Greece and Armenia.
It is expected to make an official announcement after its annual results and corporate strategy are set on Feb. 18.
Last year HSBC’s Turkey CEO Selim Kervanci was acquitted on charges of insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by retweeting a “Hitler” video in 2013 during anti-government protests.
Senol Babuscu, a banking analyst from Baskent University in Ankara, said HSBC’s departure from Turkey would be a significant loss.
“I don’t believe that the only reason might be the losses that were incurred during its operations in Turkey. Over the last year, the banking sector has suffered from the systematic intervention of the political authority. These interventions occur sometimes in the form of interest rates by the central bank or deposit rates and credit interests that are determined by the government,” he told Arab News.
In December, Turkey’s central bank reduced the reference values used to determine required reserve ratios for banks in a bid to channel commercial and housing loans.
“The banking sector in Turkey is under pressure to give credit. Such interventions in the free market seriously undermine the banking sector,” Babuscu said.
Murat Cetinkaya, the central bank’s governor, was fired in July by presidential decree amid reports of disagreements with Erdogan over interest rates as the government tries to lower rates to boost economic growth.
Cetinkaya was replaced by his deputy, Murat Uysal, sparking concerns over the bank’s independence.
In December, 2019, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also sold its 10 percent stake in the Istanbul exchange allegedly because a former Halkbank executive, Hakan Atilla, who previously was imprisoned in the US over Iran sanctions evasion, was named as the bourse’s new CEO.
The bank has invested in 300 projects in the country in the past decade.

