China virus forces OPEC to weigh up extension to oil output cuts

Venezuela’s Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • Slide in crude prices to three-month low alarms officials amid concerns over coronavirus’ impact on economic growth
LONDON: OPEC wants to extend current oil output cuts until at least June, with the possibility of deeper reductions on the table if oil demand in China is significantly affected by the spread of a new coronavirus, OPEC sources said.

The quick slide in oil prices over the past few days has alarmed OPEC officials, the sources say, as the new virus found in China and several other countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and oil demand.

Oil futures were on course for a sixth day of losses with Brent crude staying below $60 per barrel. On Monday it hit a three-month low of $58.50, as the virus outbreak triggered a global selloff of riskier assets.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de-facto leader, joined by key oil producers such as the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Oman, sought to calm market jitters on Monday — urging caution against gloomy expectations on the impact of the virus on the global economy and oil demand.

But OPEC officials have also started weighing their options and intensified internal discussion on how best to respond to the price slump, the sources said.

“A further extension is a strong possibility and a deeper cut is a possibility,” said one OPEC source, adding that the impact of the China virus outbreak on oil demand would be clearer over the coming week.

“Extension is highly possible until June,” another source said, adding that an additional preferable option is to extend the oil producers’ pact until end of 2020 and that a deeper cut was “possible” if there was a need for it.

A source familiar with Russian thinking, said that although Moscow had been keen earlier to exit from price cuts, it would stay on board if oil prices continued to trade below $60 a barrel

OPEC+, which includes Russia, has been reducing oil supply to support prices, agreeing in December to hold back 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of output until the end of March.

Russia had insisted it wanted the current deal to last only until March, while Saudi Arabia has been keener for the deal to last longer, according to OPEC+ sources.

This year, OPEC expects its world market share to fall further as output booms in non-OPEC rivals including the US, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Norway and Guyana while global demand is rising.

Topics: China Coronavirus OPEC

Japan warns about risks to economy as outbreak toll mounts

  • China is Japan’s second-largest export destination
TOKYO: Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Tuesday warned that corporate profits and factory production might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak in China that has rattled global markets and chilled confidence.

Asian stocks extended a global selloff as the outbreak in China, which has killed 106 people and spread to many countries, fueled concern over the damage to the world’s second-largest economy — an engine of global growth.

“There are concerns over the impact to the global economy from the spread of infection in China, transportation disruptions, cancelation of group tours from China and an extention in the lunar holiday,” Nishimura said.

“If the situation takes longer to subside, we’re worried it could hurt Japanese exports, output and corporate profits via the impact on Chinese consumption and production.”

China is Japan’s second-largest export destination and a huge market for its retailers. The Chinese make up 30 percent of all tourists visiting Japan and spent nearly 40 percent of the total sum foreign tourists used last year, an industry survey showed.

The outbreak could hit Japanese retailers and hotels, which count on a boost to sales from an inflow of Chinese tourists visiting during the lunar holiday.

Automaker Honda Motor, which has three plants in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, plans to evacuate some staff. Economists at SMBC Nikko Securities estimate that if a ban China has imposed on overseas group tours lasts another six months, it could hurt Japan’s economic growth by 0.05 percent.

Some expect the potential damage could be much worse.

Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said the decline in tourists from China could hurt Japan’s GDP growth by up to 0.2 percent.

“The biggest worry is the risk the negative impact from the outbreak persists and hits (the economy) during the Tokyo Olympic Games,” when a huge number of Chinese tourists are expected to visit Japan, he said.

Topics: Japan China Coronavirus

