You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai port operator DP World suspends staff travel to China

Dubai port operator DP World suspends staff travel to China

DP World currently operates at three ports in mainland China, as well as another in Hong Kong. (Reuters )
Short Url

https://arab.news/whksq

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Dubai port operator DP World suspends staff travel to China

  • DP World’s website shows it operates at three ports in mainland China and at another port in Hong Kong
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, has suspended all staff travel to China until further notice due to the  Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Companies including Facebook, LG Electronics and Standard Chartered are among those restricting travel for employees to China, where the death toll from a flu-like virus rose above 100 on Tuesday.

“All travel to China is suspended until further notice, unless for emergency purposes. We continue to monitor World Health Organization and government advice,” a spokesman at DP World told Reuters on Tuesday.

DP World’s website shows it operates at three ports in mainland China and at another port in Hong Kong.

Chinese nationals, however, would be permitted to travel back to China if they needed to go home, the spokesman added.

“All our ports are complying with the official government health ministry directive for operations, staff health precautions and risk mitigation plans,” he said, adding that ports need to continue to operate for welfare and health purposes, including the import of food and medicine.

Dubai’s Emirates airline has advised its flight crew to stay in their hotels when on a layover in China due to the coronavirus, an internal notice seen by Reuters showed.

The US has warned against travel to China, where the coronavirus outbreak has left millions of Chinese stranded during the country’s biggest holiday of the year. 

Topics: DP World

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai’s DP World wins ruling against Djibouti over seized port
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority signs major contracts with DP World, Red Sea Gateway

Neom close to revealing latest grand plans for city project

Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
SPA

Neom close to revealing latest grand plans for city project

  • CEO Nazmi Al-Nasr said plans for the construction phases of the project would be revealed in the next two months
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
SPA

TABUK: Detailed construction plans are set to be revealed for Neom, the vast cross-border city in Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

CEO Nazmi Al-Nasr said plans for the construction phases of the project would be revealed in the next two months. 

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency after attending Neom Academy’s launching ceremony two days ago, Al-Nasr said:  “2020 will be the start of the real impetus for Neom’s visionary projects.

BACKGROUND

Neom Academy will open its doors to provide training to over 1,000 young people in various fields.

“This is why Neom Academy will open its doors in the next few weeks to train 1,000 students from the area, in fields that support various important sectors at Neom such as energy, tourism, transportation, hospitality and others.”

The academy will provide job opportunities for local residents.

“Neom’s partnerships with national institutions will increase based on the need for training and qualification,” added Al-Nasr.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of tourism-focused giga projects as it opens the sector up to international visitors as part of a broader push to diversify the Kingdom’s oil-based economy.

Topics: NEOM

Related

Sport
Carlos Sainz takes Dakar Rally lead following 33rd career stage win in deserts of Neom
Sport
Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar Rally second stage in Neom, Fernando Alonso loses wheel

Latest updates

Dubai port operator DP World suspends staff travel to China
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets top US military commander in Middle East
Neom close to revealing latest grand plans for city project
China virus forces OPEC to weigh up extension to oil output cuts
Japan warns about risks to economy as outbreak toll mounts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.