You are here

  • Home
  • Sarah Ayed Al-Ayed, Chief Strategy Officer of Trans Arabian Creative Communication Services

Sarah Ayed Al-Ayed, Chief Strategy Officer of Trans Arabian Creative Communication Services

Sarah Ayed Al-Ayed
Short Url

https://arab.news/jv3ps

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Sarah Ayed Al-Ayed, Chief Strategy Officer of Trans Arabian Creative Communication Services

  • She is one of the leading female Arab PR figures, and one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent and successful businesswomen
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Sarah Ayed Al-Ayed is the Chief Strategy Officer of Trans Arabian Creative Communication Services (TRACCS), a network that serves a growing portfolio of clients across the Gulf region that was launched in Jeddah in 1998.
Al-Ayed set up TRACCS with her brother, building it from the ground up. Today, it is one of the largest public relations (PR) businesses in Saudi Arabia, operating with world-renowned corporations as well as governments, banks and other entities.
She is one of the leading female Arab PR figures, and one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent and successful businesswomen.
Al-Ayed received her bachelor’s degree in 1997 in English literature and linguistics from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, later obtaining executive education certification in 2015 from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in the US.
She held the position of operations manager and associate director at TRACCS until 2009, having become a managing partner in 2006. In 2010 she was appointed director of strategy, before later rising to her current position of chief strategy officer.
In 2012, she launched an enterprise initiative, the Art of Business Communication, which seeks to expand accessibility into the field of communications for young people.
In March 2013, Al-Ayed was named by Forbes as one of the most influential women in business in the Arab world. In 2015 she became regional ambassador in the Middle East and North Africa for Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and a board member at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2019. Her Twiter handle is @Sarah_AlAyed.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Mohammed Al-Surf, Saudi sustainability expert
Saudi Arabia
Sattam bin Fahad Al-Mojil, assistant professor at King Saud University

Prince Khalid bin Salman meets top US military commander in Middle East

Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Khalid bin Salman meets top US military commander in Middle East

Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with America’s top military commander in the Middle East on Tuesday.

Prince Khalid and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, discussed cooperation between the two countries “particularly in the defense field, and the importance of strengthening security and military cooperation,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region and the “joint efforts made towards them to serves international peace and security.”

Topics: Prince Khalid bin Salman US Central Command

Related

Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with top US government officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with Pompeo, defense chief Esper

Latest updates

Riyadh property market swells as mortgages surge 250%
Dubai port operator DP World suspends staff travel to China
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets top US military commander in Middle East
Neom close to revealing latest grand plans for city project
China virus forces OPEC to weigh up extension to oil output cuts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.