Sarah Ayed Al-Ayed is the Chief Strategy Officer of Trans Arabian Creative Communication Services (TRACCS), a network that serves a growing portfolio of clients across the Gulf region that was launched in Jeddah in 1998.

Al-Ayed set up TRACCS with her brother, building it from the ground up. Today, it is one of the largest public relations (PR) businesses in Saudi Arabia, operating with world-renowned corporations as well as governments, banks and other entities.

She is one of the leading female Arab PR figures, and one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent and successful businesswomen.

Al-Ayed received her bachelor’s degree in 1997 in English literature and linguistics from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, later obtaining executive education certification in 2015 from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in the US.

She held the position of operations manager and associate director at TRACCS until 2009, having become a managing partner in 2006. In 2010 she was appointed director of strategy, before later rising to her current position of chief strategy officer.

In 2012, she launched an enterprise initiative, the Art of Business Communication, which seeks to expand accessibility into the field of communications for young people.

In March 2013, Al-Ayed was named by Forbes as one of the most influential women in business in the Arab world. In 2015 she became regional ambassador in the Middle East and North Africa for Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, and a board member at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2019. Her Twiter handle is @Sarah_AlAyed.