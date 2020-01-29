You are here

  • Home
  • US says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

US says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

Ain Al-Asad was attacked by Iranian missiles on Jan. 8 in retaliation for the US killing Qassem Soleimani, a top Revolutionary Guard general. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pgkk6

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

US says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

  • Thirty-one of the 50 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty
  • US veterans group said they expect an apology from Trump for down playing the injuries
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Tuesday 50 US service members were now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, 16 more than the military had previously announced.
President Donald Trump and other top officials initially said Iran’s Jan. 8 attack had not killed or injured any US service members.
“As of today, 50 US service members have been diagnosed” with traumatic brain injury, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell said in a statement about injuries in the attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq.
Symptoms of concussive injuries include headaches, dizziness, sensitivity to light and nausea.
Thirty-one of the 50 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty, including 15 of those diagnosed most recently, Campbell said.
Eighteen of the total have been sent to Germany for further evaluation and treatment, and one was sent to Kuwait and has since returned to duty, he said.
“This is a snapshot in time and numbers can change,” Campbell said.
In its previous update on Friday, the Pentagon had put the number of those injured at 34.
Trump last week appeared to play down the injuries, saying he “heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things.”
That prompted criticism from a US war veterans group. William Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said on Friday the group “expects an apology from the president to our service men and women for his misguided remarks.”
According to Pentagon data, about 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since 2000.
Iran fired missiles at Ain Al-Asad in retaliation for the US killing of a top Revolutionary Guard general, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike at Baghdad airport on Jan. 3.
The missile attacks capped a spiral of violence that had started in late December, and both sides have refrained from further military escalation.

Topics: Iraq Iran

Related

Update
Middle-East
US will not lift sanctions to negotiate with Iran
Middle-East
Iran’s top leader praises attack on US bases in Iraq

Deaths rise to 132 in China outbreak as foreigners leave

Wearing surgical masks, Takeo Aoyama, center left, and Takayuki Kato, center right, employees at Nippon Steel Corporation’s subsidiary in Wuhan, China, speak to journalists after returning home by a Japanese chartered plane at Haneda international airport in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP)
Updated 21 min 35 sec ago
AP

Deaths rise to 132 in China outbreak as foreigners leave

  • A Japanese chartered flight carrying 206 evacuees from Wuhan included some who had coughs and fever on the plane, Kyodo News reported, citing health ministry officials
Updated 21 min 35 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: The US and Japan on Wednesday began evacuating their citizens from the Chinese city hardest-hit by an outbreak of a new virus that has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000 on the mainland and abroad.
China’s latest figures cover the previous 24 hours and add 26 to the number of deaths, 25 of which were in the Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan. The 5,974 cases on the mainland were a rise of 1,459 from the previous day. Dozens of infections of the new type of coronavirus have been confirmed outside mainland China as well.
A Japanese chartered flight carrying 206 evacuees from Wuhan included some who had coughs and fever on the plane, Kyodo News reported, citing health ministry officials. They were expected to be taken by ambulances to a Tokyo hospital specializing in infectious diseases.
Takeo Aoyama, an employee at Nippon Steel Corp.’s subsidiary in Wuhan, told reporters he was so relieved to be able to return home, and thanked the government for arranging the flight.
“We were feeling increasingly uneasy as the situation developed so rapidly and we were still in the city,” Aoyama told reporters, wearing a white surgical mask that slightly muffled his voice. “My uneasiness peaked when the number of patients started to spike.”
Aoyama said more than 400 Japanese people wishing to return to Japan are in Wuhan, including those who are working for a Japanese supermarket chain that stays open to serve customers who need food.
He said it is important to step up preventive measures in Japan, but “I hope we can also provide support for the Chinese people, which I think would also help the Japanese people who are still there.”
A plane carrying Americans who had been in Wuhan left for Anchorage, Alaska, where they will be rescreened for the virus. Hospitals are prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected. Then the plane is scheduled to fly to Ontario, California.
The British government is warning against “all but essential travel” to mainland China amid the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus. And Hong Kong’s leader said the territory will cut all rail links to the mainland and halve the number of flights to stop the spread of the virus.
South Korea also said it will send a plane, and France, Mongolia and other governments also planned evacuations.
China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further. The lockdown has trapped more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.
The Japanese plane carried into China 20,000 face masks as well as protective gear, all in short supply as Chinese hospitals treat a growing number of patients. Wuhan is building two hospitals in a matter of days to add 2,500 beds for treatment of patients with the virus.
The sharp rise in infections recently suggests significant human-to-human spread of the virus, though it could also be explained by expanded monitoring efforts, said Malik Peiris, chair in virology at the University of Hong Kong.
Experts worry the new virus may spread more easily than originally thought, or may have mutated into a form that does so. It is from the coronavirus family, which also can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS, which both emerged in the past two decades and are thought to have come from animals.
The new virus causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia. It is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a Wuhan market. China on Sunday temporarily banned trade in wild animals and urged people to stop eating meat from them.
On Tuesday, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the latest information on the outbreak and reiterate their commitment to bringing it under control, WHO said in a news release.
“The National Health Commission presented China’s strong public health capacities and resources to respond and manage respiratory disease outbreaks,” the release said.
It said discussions focused on ways to cooperate to contain the virus in Wuhan and other cities and provinces and studies that could contribute to the development of medical countermeasures such as vaccines and treatments. Other WHO experts will visit China as soon as possible, it said.
“Stopping the spread of this virus both in China and globally is WHO’s highest priority,” Tedros said.
The source of the virus and the full extent of its spread are still unknown. However, WHO said most cases reported to date “have been milder, with around 20% of those infected experiencing severe illness.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Wuhan

Related

photos
World
China says death toll from coronavirus rises to 106, confirmed cases hits 4,515
World
Virus death toll in China rises as US prepares evacuation

Latest updates

US says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
Deaths rise to 132 in China outbreak as foreigners leave
Trump’s Middle East plan forges unexpected unity in Palestinian ranks
Culture Minister Prince Badr salutes ‘the father of arts’ as musical play launches Saudi Theater Initiative
Yemen president dismisses army commander after battlefield setbacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.