Dutch court throws out case over Israeli Gaza strike

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during a demonstration against a US brokered Middle East peace plan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 29, 2020. US President Donald Trump unveiled his controversial Israeli-Palestinian peace deal that staunchly favours Israel but offers Palestinians a pathway to a limited state. / AFP / SAID KHATIB
Updated 29 January 2020
AFP

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court said on Wednesday it had no jurisdiction in a case brought against Israeli politician Benny Gantz by a man who lost six relatives in an Israeli airstrike in 2014.
Ismail Ziada, a Dutch-Palestinian man, lost his mother, three brothers, a sister-in-law, a young nephew and a friend in the strike during Israel's Operation Protective Edge targeting Gaza.
Gantz, who is now the main political rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was the chief of general staff of the Israeli defence force (IDF) at the time of the airstrike on the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza on July 20, 2014.
But The Hague district court said that under international law it could not hear the case, which named Gantz and former Israeli air force chief Amir Eshel.
"The district court has ruled that the Dutch court is not competent to hear the case, because the former Israeli officials have functional immunity from jurisdiction," Judge Larisa Alwin said.
"This form of immunity, a legal concept in customary international law derived from state immunity, applies to acts carried out in the performance of a public duty," she said.
"The air strike in the Gaza Strip, in which six of the claimant's relatives were killed, is an example of an act carried out in the performance of a public duty."
Israel said it launched Protective Edge at the time to stop rocket fire against its citizens and destroy tunnels used for smuggling weapons and militants.
Ziada said he intended to appeal against Wednesday's ruling.
"My feeling is deep sorrow and disappointment," Ziada told reporters outside the court.
"I am a Dutch citizen who has been a victim of a horrendous crime and here a Dutch court says I have no access to justice."
Thom Dieben, lawyer for the defendants, said they were "pleased with the outcome."
"The reasoning is legally sound and in line with international law and that was what this case was all about," he told reporters.
"This case does not belong in a Dutch court, it belongs in an Israeli court. That was the line put forward by the IDF officials and that's what in our view the court has now accepted."
At a hearing in September Ziada told judges he was "seeking justice" and would not get a fair hearing before an Israeli court.
"The claimant believes that he cannot file his claim anywhere else and that the case has sufficient ties with the Netherlands, because he holds Dutch nationality and lives in the Netherlands," the court said.
Operation Protective Edge left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, most of them civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.

After Russia, China veto, UN says medical aid for Syria stuck in Iraq

Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

After Russia, China veto, UN says medical aid for Syria stuck in Iraq

  • “Some 400,000 medical items planned for delivery are stuck on trucks in Iraq and unable to cross,” says UN aid chief
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: Truckloads of medical aid for civilians in Syria’s northeast is stuck in Iraq, the United Nations aid chief said on Wednesday, after Russia and China prevented the UN Security Council from renewing authorization for the cross-border deliveries.
Earlier this month, the council allowed a six-year-long cross-border aid operation to continue from two places in Turkey, but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan due to opposition by Russia and China. In December the two countries vetoed a bid to extend approval for both the crossing points in Turkey and Iraq.
“Some 400,000 medical items planned for delivery are stuck on trucks in Iraq and unable to cross,” UN aid chief Mark Lowcock told the council on Wednesday.
“The secretary-general (Antonio Guterres) has asked members of this council for their support in getting agreement that these items can be brought in,” he said. “As of today, they remain in Iraq.”
Lowcock said that the World Health Organization had warned that the removal of the Iraq crossing point from the cross-border aid operation would lead to “a reduction in the medical services available and a growing shortfall of medical supplies.”
Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has dismissed concerns about closing the Iraq border crossing because he said the situation on the ground had changed and humanitarian aid was being delivered to the northeast from within Syria.
“Instead of whipping up passions here, we would recommend that OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) as quickly as possible establish effective cooperation with the legitimate authorities in Damascus,” he said on Wednesday.
Deputy US Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet said the closing of the Iraqi border crossing had cut off 40 percent of UN medical equipment and supplies to northeastern Syria.
“Russia has denied principled humanitarian aid for those in need throughout Syria for over eight years. Now, with China blindly following its lead, Russia has escalated its campaign to restrict humanitarian access in Syria through a cynical and politicized effort,” she told the council.
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun rejected the US accusation as groundless.
“Every country is entitled to vote its own position,” Zhang said. “Do you think we’re still in a period of colonialism and the whole world has to side with the US and the UK? The time has long gone.”
Lowcock said the United Nations was in talks with all parties, including the Syrian government, “to ensure reliable and adequate supply lines and humanitarian capacity in the northeast” and called for the “crucial” reopening of a key highway.
“No United Nations convoys containing medical supplies have gone from Damascus to the northeast this month. There were three airlifts in December. There have been none so far in January,” Lowcock told the council.

Topics: Syria Iraq UN Russia China

