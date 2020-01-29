You are here

  • Home
  • UK offers Huawei limited role in 5G networks

UK offers Huawei limited role in 5G networks

Britain’s decision to allow Huawei access to its 5G network dismayed US security observers, with one saying the ‘special relationship is less special now.’ (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/82y9q

Updated 29 January 2020
AP

UK offers Huawei limited role in 5G networks

  • Deal with ‘high-risk’ supplier sets up clash with US over security concerns
Updated 29 January 2020
AP

LONDON: Britain has decided to let Chinese tech giant Huawei have a limited role supplying new high-speed network equipment to wireless carriers, ignoring the US government’s warnings that it would sever intelligence sharing if the company was not banned.

Britain’s decision is the first by a major US ally in Europe, and follows intense lobbying from the Trump administration as the US vies with China for technological dominance.

It sets up a diplomatic clash with the Americans, who claim that British sovereignty is at risk because the company could give the Chinese government access to data, an allegation Huawei denies.

“We would never take decisions that threaten our national security or the security of our Five Eyes partners,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, referring to a security arrangement in which Britain, the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, share intelligence. “We know more about Huawei and the risks that it poses than any other country in the world.”

The decision was awkward for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who risks the fury of one of Britain’s closest allies at just the moment it needs the Trump’s administration to quickly strike a trade deal after Brexit. Britain officially leaves the EU at the end of the week, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to pay a two-day visit to meet with Johnson and Raab to reaffirm the tran-Atlantic relationship.

A senior Trump administration official said the US is disappointed by the decision, adding that the US government would work with the UK on a “way forward” that leads to the exclusion of “untrusted vendor components” from 5G networks. The official was not authorized to comment on the sensitive diplomacy between longstanding allies and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In its decision, the British government said it was excluding “high-risk” companies from supplying the sensitive “core” parts of the new fifth-generation, or 5G, networks. The core is the brain that keeps track, among other things, of smartphones connecting to networks and helps manage data traffic.

But Britain will allow high-risk suppliers to provide up to 35 percent of a carrier’s less risky radio network, based on factors including the amount of data traffic and the number of base stations.

The announcement did not mention any companies by name but said “high-risk vendors are those who pose greater security and resilience risks to UK telecoms networks” — a clear reference to Huawei.

Huawei said it was reassured by the “evidence-based decision,” portraying it as a victory. Executives said 35 percent of a market would be a good result for most companies.

“We need to have strong competition to make sure the consumer can enjoy the best possible technologies,” Vice President Victor Zhang said on a conference call with reporters.

By giving Huawei limited access, Johnson’s government is attempting to thread a path between the US and China, analysts said.

“In truth the UK had little room to maneuver,” said Emily Taylor, CEO of Oxford Information Labs, a cyber intelligence company. The decision “seeks to carve an acceptable middle ground that will keep various contending forces happy,” she said, noting that British wireless carries have already been using Huawei gear for 15 years.

The 5G technology is expected to drive the next wave of innovation, transmitting massive amounts of data from more objects and locations. It would, for example, help make possible self-driving cars or remote surgery.

Huawei is the top global supplier of mobile networks, and it’s considered a cost-effective and high-quality alternative to its main rivals, Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson.

The US says that China’s communist leaders could, under a 2017 national intelligence law, compel Huawei to carry out cyberespionage. The US has threatened repeatedly to cut off intelligence sharing with allies that use Huawei.

“Here’s the sad truth: Our special relationship is less special now that the UK has embraced the surveillance state commies at Huawei,” said US Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “During the Cold War, Margaret Thatcher never contracted with the KGB to save a few pennies.”

With 5G, US officials also worry that because the “core” will run extensively on software, it could be nearly impossible to spot an accidental vulnerability or a malicious “backdoor” among millions of lines of computer code. Huawei denies the allegations, saying there has never been any evidence it is responsible for a breach.

For Britain, the 5G infrastructure program is considered critical as it leaves the EU and aims to position its economy to benefit from technological innovation.

The government said Tuesday it is taking some steps that will allow it “to mitigate the potential risk posed by the supply chain and to combat the range of threats, whether cyber criminals, or state-sponsored attacks.” The plans include encouraging smaller suppliers such as South Korea’s Samsung and Japan’s NEC to enter the British market.

The government will draft legislation to make the security requirements mandatory. In the meantime, cybersecurity officials will advise wireless carriers, some of whom have already installed Huawei 5G-capable gear that exceeds the 35 percent cap, on how to comply.

Mobile phone companies said they were analyzing the decision. Vodafone, which uses Huawei for parts of its radio network but not in its core, said that using multiple suppliers “is the best way to safeguard the delivery of services to all mobile customers.”

Topics: Huawei 5G technology

Related

Business & Economy
EU announces strict 5G rules, but no Huawei ban
Business & Economy
UK ‘to decide on Huawei 5G next week’

SABIC chief highlights supply headwinds

Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

SABIC chief highlights supply headwinds

  • SABIC chief said the industry was negatively impacted by rising supply in some key chemical products last year
Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The CEO of petrochemicals giant SABIC said the industry was negatively impacted by rising supply in some key chemical products last year as the company reported annual profits of SR5.63 billion ($1.5 billion).

The Riyadh-headquartered company reported a rare loss of SR720 million ($192 million) in the fourth-quarter according to a statement posted on the Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday.

“The petrochemical industry was negatively impacted in 2019 by additional new supply in key products coming on-stream coupled with a moderation in global growth compared to 2018,” SABIC CEO and Vice Chairman Yousef Al-Benyan told a press conference in the Saudi capital.

“However, our strong focus on cost controls and safe and reliable operations mitigated some of these negative factors in 2019.”

Al-Benyan said that despite the tough operating environment, the company had announced a dividend distribution of SR2.2 per share for the second half of last year, similar to the first half of 2019. 

“Going forward our dividend will continue to be supported by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and by sustaining a strong balance sheet,” he said. “We are in a cyclical industry and the challenges are not new to SABIC. Our strategy is geared toward stable and long-term growth, and enables us to remain resilient to the headwinds.”

Al-Benyan identified sustainability and innovation as a continued focus for the company.

Topics: SABIC Yousef Al-Benyan

Related

Business & Economy
SABIC gets a brand boost
photos
Business & Economy
SABIC initiative contributes SR6.1bn to GDP, creates 3,149 jobs

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Japan hold energy efficiency seminar in Riyadh
Saudi Labor Ministry to launch business initiatives
First W20 meeting kicks off in Riyadh
King Abdul Aziz University launches Saudi Association for English Language Education 
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian embassy celebrates Republic Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.