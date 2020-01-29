You are here

Aid ship with 403 migrants rescued off Libya docks in Italy

In this image provided by the Turkish Military, members of Turkish forces, left, carry migrants collapsed on the floor of the boat, rescued from aboard an inflatable dinghy in the mid Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP)
Updated 29 January 2020
AP

  • The Ocean Viking arrived in the southern port of Taranto with 403 of 407 migrants rescued off Libya during five operations within a 72-hour period
MILAN: A European organization that operates migrant rescue ships denounced what it characterized as a chaotic maritime rescue system in the central Mediterranean Sea as one of its vessels disembarked hundreds of rescued passengers at an Italian port Wednesday.
The Ocean Viking, which is jointly operated by SOS Mediteranee and the medical nonprofit Doctors Without Borders, arrived in the southern port of Taranto with 403 of 407 migrants rescued off Libya during five operations within a 72-hour period. A woman who suffered serious burns and her three children were previously evacuated from the ship to island nation of Malta.
SOS Mediteranee operations director Federic Penard said it took the ship 10 hours to reach the location of the last two rescues and that Maltese armed forces handled a third.
He said current coordination and rescue operations on the dangerous central Mediterranean route are chaotic and there are not enough rescue ships on the lookout for people in trouble.
‘’The main issue is how to rescue these people,” Penard said.
The Twitter account for Alarm Phone, an emergency hotline for people crossing the Mediterranean, had a post saying it was alerted in the past five days of nine boats in distress carrying about 650 people in total.
‘’All of them escaped war-torn #Libya and reached #Europe!” the tweet said.
Penard called for renewing dedicated government-led rescue operations, like Italy’s former Mare Nostrum patrols or the European Union’s Operation Sofia. The latter stopped operating ships last March and is limited to aerial surveillance.
‘’There is complete chaos in terms of coordination between the maritime authorities in Europe and the maritime authorities in Libya,” Penard said. ‘’Each rescue, we feel, is a bit of a miracle that we find the boats.”
The migrants who landed in Italy included 12 pregnant women and 132 unaccompanied minors as young as 12-years-old and 20 families, according to government officials.
Malta opened a port Wednesday to the Alan Kurdi, a rescue ship run by a German humanitarian group that was carrying 77 rescued migrants. The Maltese government said it would accept 50 of the passengers for processing of asylum claims and the others would be transferred to other European countries.

GAZA CITY: Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets of Gaza to protest against US President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled peace plan for the Middle East.

Youths set fire to tires and burned pictures of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Social media was also awash with angry backlashes to the deal which many posters claimed would only exert further pressure on the Palestinian people.

As part of the long-awaited plan, Trump has proposed a Palestinian state double the size of existing Palestinian territories, with East Jerusalem as its capital and a US Embassy there.

But Hamas official Raafat Morra said: “National unity and Palestinian popular steadfastness at home and abroad, adhering to the resistance project by all means, and cooperating with the living forces in the nation, are the best ways to confront the new American-Israeli plan.”

Reiterating Hamas’ comprehensive rejection of the plan, he added that it would lead to the “liquidation of the Palestinian cause, the confirmation of the Israeli occupation, and the cancelation of all Palestinian rights.”

Secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, said on Wednesday that the US president’s “deal of the century” threw up great challenges.

“This plan poses a major challenge that requires us to change our approach to dealing with everything. This challenge must make us leave the norm and push us to create new facts with our sacrifices and to have the willingness and motivation to confront and address this bullying without hesitation,” he added.

Shops closed and students stayed away from schools on Wednesday in Gaza after Palestinian factions called for a general strike.

Sama Ayoub, 45, said: “My children did not go to school today. We reject the deal of the century, which I believe to be the slap of the century. As (Palestinian) President Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) said, there will be no peace without obtaining the minimum of our rights.

“What do they want us to accept — that we give up Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa and all our rights, that our lands be confiscated without being refused, that we accept it for money?” she added.

But Raed Dabban, 35, said: “There are exciting aspects of the deal. Our current situation in Palestine is bad, especially in the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian leaders must search for solutions to reality in the Gaza Strip in particular and strengthen the resilience of the Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, so that everyone can reject with all power the concessions that compromise our rights.

“We are on the threshold of a critical stage in our political life and our future, and our living conditions are bad. People cannot stand up without the ingredients for resilience. This is the role of leaders,” he added.

Following a phone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political bureau chief, Abbas announced on Tuesday that a delegation from Ramallah would be sent to Gaza for reconciliation talks. Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat also said that a delegation from the Fatah party would go to Gaza next week to meet with Hamas.

