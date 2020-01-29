You are here

Coronavirus hammers travel, tourism stocks in Hong Kong

Passengers wear mask to prevent a new coronavirus outbreak at a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) subway train station in Hong Kong, China, January 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 29 January 2020
AFP

  • The crisis comes just as the city was trying to recover from the impact of the China-US trade war
AFP

HONG KONG: Travel, tourism and property stocks tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday as panicked investors fretted over the economic impact of the virus in China that has now killed at least 132 and infected more people than SARS on the mainland.

Dealers returned to trading floors for the first time after the lunar new year break and instantly began to sell, joining a global retreat that has wiped more than a trillion dollars off valuations.

The crisis comes just as the city was trying to recover from the impact of the China-US trade war and months of sometimes violent protests that drained confidence in the local economy.

At the end of the day, the Hang Seng Index was down 2.8 percent, though that was an improvement on the first few minutes — which saw it lose more than 3 percent —as traders took heart from a strong lead by Wall Street and Europe.

The outbreak carries echoes of the SARS crisis of 17 years ago, which paralysed regional travel and battered local economies. Chinese tourist numbers then fell by around a third.

The latest outbreak is expected to deal a massive blow to China’s already-fragile economy, coming during the lunar new year holidays when millions criss-cross the country and spend billions of dollars. It also comes just as data indicated some sort of stability in the economy after a long running slowdown.

Firms linked to travel and tourism took a beating as big-spending Chinese tourists stayed at home with Beijing clamping down on people’s movement.

Macau casino operators, which derive most of their cash from mainland gamblers, tanked.

Sands China dropped 5.6 percent, while Wynn Macau and Galaxy Entertainment dropped 5.2 percent and Wynn Macau lost 4.1 percent.

Among property firms, New World Development retreated 3.4 percent and Henderson Land was 2.7 percent lower.

Topics: coronavirus Hong Kong

SABIC chief highlights supply headwinds

Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

SABIC chief highlights supply headwinds

  • SABIC chief said the industry was negatively impacted by rising supply in some key chemical products last year
Arab News

LONDON: The CEO of petrochemicals giant SABIC said the industry was negatively impacted by rising supply in some key chemical products last year as the company reported annual profits of SR5.63 billion ($1.5 billion).

The Riyadh-headquartered company reported a rare loss of SR720 million ($192 million) in the fourth-quarter according to a statement posted on the Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday.

“The petrochemical industry was negatively impacted in 2019 by additional new supply in key products coming on-stream coupled with a moderation in global growth compared to 2018,” SABIC CEO and Vice Chairman Yousef Al-Benyan told a press conference in the Saudi capital.

“However, our strong focus on cost controls and safe and reliable operations mitigated some of these negative factors in 2019.”

Al-Benyan said that despite the tough operating environment, the company had announced a dividend distribution of SR2.2 per share for the second half of last year, similar to the first half of 2019. 

“Going forward our dividend will continue to be supported by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and by sustaining a strong balance sheet,” he said. “We are in a cyclical industry and the challenges are not new to SABIC. Our strategy is geared toward stable and long-term growth, and enables us to remain resilient to the headwinds.”

Al-Benyan identified sustainability and innovation as a continued focus for the company.

Topics: SABIC Yousef Al-Benyan

