Asia jet fuel demand slumps after flights canceled over outbreak

Several Asian airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan. (Reuters)
Updated 29 January 2020
Reuters

  • Jet fuel demand could fall by 170,000 bpd in 2020
SINGAPORE: Asian jet fuel demand is taking a beating from an outbreak of a flu-like virus in China that has led airlines to cancel scores of flights during the peak lunar new year travel season.

Jet fuel prices have dropped and refiners’ profits for the product have slumped to the lowest in more than two and a half years, while industry analysts are cutting their 2020 forecasts for jet fuel and overall oil demand.

Airlines and passengers are on guard against the respiratory coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, killing more than 130 people in China so far and spreading to over a dozen countries.

“Chinese jet demand usually sees a seasonal upside of around 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) ahead of the lunar new year in January versus December, and we are likely to be looking at a lower-than-average seasonal uptick for early 2020 given the curtailments on travel,” said Kostantsa Rangelova, lead Asia analyst at Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy.

Many passengers have called off travel plans for the lunar new year holiday, prompting airlines to offer refunds.

“Market participants, already wary of slow demand growth from last year, are weighing the effects on global oil demand of the lockdown in several cities in China, and likely reduced traveling in the broader Asia-Pacific region,” Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.

During the 2002-2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) — also caused by a coronavirus that originated in China and which killed nearly 800 people globally — air passenger demand in Asia plunged 45 percent. And now, the travel industry is more reliant on Chinese travelers, and China’s share of the global economy has quadrupled.

“This year, the impact on jet fuel could be more severe, as China’s share of global jet demand has risen from 3.8 percent in 2003 to 12 percent in 2017,” Citi analysts led by Ed Morse said in a note.

If air passenger traffic in China were to decline by half in the first quarter of this year, it would likely lead to a 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) decline in jet kerosene demand from China from a year ago, Barclays analyst Singh said.

Several airlines across Asia have suspended flights to Wuhan, and some tour operators are canceling trips to China.

“Flight departures from the top five biggest Chinese airports fell by nearly 800 flights this past weekend relative to (the previous) weekend, while traffic in the five airports closest to Wuhan have fallen by nearly 50 percent over recent days,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

Jet fuel demand over the past five years has been a bright spot for global oil demand growth, accounting for some 15 percent of Chinese demand growth, the analysts said.

Refiners’ profits for producing a barrel of jet fuel from Dubai crude fell to $9.25 a barrel on Monday, the lowest level since June 2017 and down nearly 40 percent since the start of this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

SABIC chief highlights supply headwinds

Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

SABIC chief highlights supply headwinds

  • SABIC chief said the industry was negatively impacted by rising supply in some key chemical products last year
Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The CEO of petrochemicals giant SABIC said the industry was negatively impacted by rising supply in some key chemical products last year as the company reported annual profits of SR5.63 billion ($1.5 billion).

The Riyadh-headquartered company reported a rare loss of SR720 million ($192 million) in the fourth-quarter according to a statement posted on the Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday.

“The petrochemical industry was negatively impacted in 2019 by additional new supply in key products coming on-stream coupled with a moderation in global growth compared to 2018,” SABIC CEO and Vice Chairman Yousef Al-Benyan told a press conference in the Saudi capital.

“However, our strong focus on cost controls and safe and reliable operations mitigated some of these negative factors in 2019.”

Al-Benyan said that despite the tough operating environment, the company had announced a dividend distribution of SR2.2 per share for the second half of last year, similar to the first half of 2019. 

“Going forward our dividend will continue to be supported by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and by sustaining a strong balance sheet,” he said. “We are in a cyclical industry and the challenges are not new to SABIC. Our strategy is geared toward stable and long-term growth, and enables us to remain resilient to the headwinds.”

Al-Benyan identified sustainability and innovation as a continued focus for the company.

