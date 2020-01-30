You are here

SABIC chief highlights supply headwinds

Al-Benyan said the industry had suffered since 2018. (AFP)
Updated 30 January 2020
Arab News

  • SABIC chief said the industry was negatively impacted by rising supply in some key chemical products last year
Arab News

LONDON: The CEO of petrochemicals giant SABIC said the industry was negatively impacted by rising supply in some key chemical products last year as the company reported annual profits of SR5.63 billion ($1.5 billion).

The Riyadh-headquartered company reported a rare loss of SR720 million ($192 million) in the fourth-quarter according to a statement posted on the Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday.

“The petrochemical industry was negatively impacted in 2019 by additional new supply in key products coming on-stream coupled with a moderation in global growth compared to 2018,” SABIC CEO and Vice Chairman Yousef Al-Benyan told a press conference in the Saudi capital.

“However, our strong focus on cost controls and safe and reliable operations mitigated some of these negative factors in 2019.”

Al-Benyan said that despite the tough operating environment, the company had announced a dividend distribution of SR2.2 per share for the second half of last year, similar to the first half of 2019. 

“Going forward our dividend will continue to be supported by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and by sustaining a strong balance sheet,” he said. “We are in a cyclical industry and the challenges are not new to SABIC. Our strategy is geared toward stable and long-term growth, and enables us to remain resilient to the headwinds.”

Al-Benyan identified sustainability and innovation as a continued focus for the company.

Topics: SABIC Yousef Al-Benyan

Vodafone to sell Egypt stake to Saudi Telecom for $2.4bn

Mohamed El-Shamaa

Vodafone to sell Egypt stake to Saudi Telecom for $2.4bn

  • Company plans to streamline operations to concentrate more on Europe and sub-Saharan Africa
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: Vodafone Group has struck a preliminary deal to sell its 55 percent stake in its Egyptian unit to Saudi Arabia’s largest telecoms operator STC for $2.4 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

It values Vodafone Egypt at around $4.4 billion and the pair agreed to a long-term partnership agreement, which includes use of the Vodafone brand, preferential roaming arrangements, and giving access to Vodafone’s central procurement function.

Selling the stake is in line with Vodafone’s efforts to streamline its global operations in order to focus more on Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, Vodafone CEO Nick Read said.

Vodafone Egypt CEO Alexander Froman added that the company planned to hire more than 1, 000 employees and that the executive structure of the outfit would not be changed. He added that negotiations could take up to two months and that the deal required the approval of various parties. 

Vodafone has 7,800 employees in Cairo and Alexandria. 

Egypt’s Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Amr Talaat said that the proposed deal underscored the attractiveness of the telecommunications industry in the country.

FASTFACT

STC, also known as Saudi Telecom, is majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s state fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“This is why a giant telecom company the size of STC invests in this sector,” Talaat said. 

He added that the ministry as well as the National Authority for Telecommunication Regulation would maintain the quality of service offered to the Egyptian public.

“The potential takeover of a successful company like Vodafone goes in line with the company’s strategy to grow regionally,” STC CEO Nasser Al-Nasser said. “We underline our persistence to be pioneers in the telecommunications field not only in Saudi Arabia but also regionally. Vodafone Egypt is the leading player in the Egyptian mobile market and we look forward to contributing further to its continuing success in case the deal is sealed.” 

The deal is expected to be finalized by June 2020, pending due diligence and various regulatory approvals, the two companies confirmed.

Topics: Vodafone Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

