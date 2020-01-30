You are here

Princess Nourah University launches its 2020 sports gate

The department offers diverse sporting activities such as basketball, football, volleyball, and others.
The department offers diverse sporting activities such as basketball, football, volleyball, and others.
The department offers diverse sporting activities such as basketball, football, volleyball, and others.
Updated 30 January 2020
  • The sports gate aims to increase the number of sports practitioners at the university
RIYADH: The vice-rector of Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University (PNU) for Academic Support and Student Affairs, Dr. Amal Al-Habdan, launched the Nourah Sports Gate 2020 on Tuesday. 

Organized by the sports affairs department, the official announcement was made in the presence of a number of college deans, heads of departments, administrative and educational staff at the university, female students and a number of external parties such as the Saudi Badminton Federation and the Saudi Arabian Judo Federation.

The sports gate aims to increase the number of sports practitioners at the university, by offering a number of fitness programs (PNU FIT) and sports.

The event involves a number of sports activities, including a 5 kilometer run for all university employees.

The department also offers diverse sporting activities such as basketball, football, volleyball, and others, in addition to athletics areas that include high and long jumping, shot putting, sprinting and group fitness exercises.

Topics: Princess Nourah University Nourah Sports Gate 2020

