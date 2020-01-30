Samsung predicts earnings improvement after sluggish 2019

You are here

Samsung’s operating profit for the full-year 2019 was measured at 27.8 trillion won ($23.4 billion), representing a 53 percent drop from 2018. (AP)
AP

  South Korean technology giant reports an operating profit of 7.16 trillion won
  Samsung has suffered a sharp drop in profit over the past year
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics said Thursday its operating profit for the last quarter fell 33.7 percent from a year earlier but it predicted earnings will improve in 2020, driven by a gradually stabilizing computer chip market and increasing 5G smartphone sales.
The South Korean tech giant reported an operating profit of 7.16 trillion won ($6 billion) for the October-December quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 1 percent from a year earlier at 59.9 trillion won ($50.6 billion).
Samsung, the world’s biggest producer of smartphones and semiconductors, has suffered a sharp drop in profit over the past year with an industry-wide glut forcing chip-makers to slash prices to clear out inventory. The company’s operating profit for the full-year 2019 was measured at 27.8 trillion won ($23.4 billion), representing a 53 percent drop from 2018.
Samsung said in a statement that the global market for memory chips is showing signs of gradual improvement thanks to increased demands from data centers and sales of 5G smartphones.
“Looking ahead to 2020, Samsung expects improvements in overall business performance but also sees continued uncertainties in the global business environment,” the company said, without specifically addressing what those challenges are.

Ikea closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak

Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Ikea closes all stores in China due to coronavirus outbreak

  Total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus has risen by 38 to 170
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Sweden’s IKEA said on Thursday that it has temporarily closed all its stores in China because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The decision to close all of its 30 stores follows an announcement from world’s biggest furniture retailer on Wednesday that it was closing around half of its stores and shortening the opening hours.
The total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China has risen by 38 to 170 as of Wednesday, as the number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700.

