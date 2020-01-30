You are here

Tokyo prosecutors issue arrest warrants for Ghosn

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Carlos Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, late last year
TOKYO: Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday issued arrest warrants for a former US special forces soldier and another person suspected of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan, Kyodo news reported.
Prosecutors also issued a warrant for Ghosn for illegally leaving the country, Kyodo said.
Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

Samsung predicts earnings improvement after sluggish 2019

  • South Korean technology giant reports an operating profit of 7.16 trillion won
  • Samsung has suffered a sharp drop in profit over the past year
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics said Thursday its operating profit for the last quarter fell 33.7 percent from a year earlier but it predicted earnings will improve in 2020, driven by a gradually stabilizing computer chip market and increasing 5G smartphone sales.
The South Korean tech giant reported an operating profit of 7.16 trillion won ($6 billion) for the October-December quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 1 percent from a year earlier at 59.9 trillion won ($50.6 billion).
Samsung, the world’s biggest producer of smartphones and semiconductors, has suffered a sharp drop in profit over the past year with an industry-wide glut forcing chip-makers to slash prices to clear out inventory. The company’s operating profit for the full-year 2019 was measured at 27.8 trillion won ($23.4 billion), representing a 53 percent drop from 2018.
Samsung said in a statement that the global market for memory chips is showing signs of gradual improvement thanks to increased demands from data centers and sales of 5G smartphones.
“Looking ahead to 2020, Samsung expects improvements in overall business performance but also sees continued uncertainties in the global business environment,” the company said, without specifically addressing what those challenges are.

