You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo trumpets Brexit ‘benefits’ on eve of Britain’s EU departure

Pompeo trumpets Brexit ‘benefits’ on eve of Britain’s EU departure

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) greets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his arrival to hold talks at 10 Downing Street in London on January 30, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 30 January 2020
AFP

Pompeo trumpets Brexit ‘benefits’ on eve of Britain’s EU departure

  • Pompeo said he was optimistic about Britain’s nearly half a century of EU membership ending late Friday
Updated 30 January 2020
AFP

LONDON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo predicted Thursday that Brexit would bring “enormous benefits” to the United States and the UK, during a visit to Britain on the eve of its historic departure from the European Union.
Ahead of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson about a post-Brexit trade deal and other key issues, Pompeo said he was optimistic about Britain’s nearly half a century of EU membership ending late Friday.
“There were things that the United Kingdom was required to do as part of being a member of the EU, and they’ll be able to do them differently now,” Washington’s top diplomat told a think-tank audience in London.
“Some of this will be worked out through the free trade agreement, some of it will be worked out by entrepreneurs just kicking it,” he said, alongside British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
“You will see the enormous benefits that accrued to both of our nations as a result of this.”
Britain will enter a new chapter when it becomes the first country to quit the EU’s institutions at midnight Brussels time (2300 GMT) on Friday.
“It is a great moment for our country... a moment of hope and opportunity,” Johnson said Wednesday, as he prepared to address the nation at 2200 GMT Friday — an hour before Brexit.
Although Britain will remain under most EU rules during an 11-month transition period, it is then likely to lose privileged access to the single European market — the world’s largest and most important for UK trade.
Johnson has argued he can negotiate ambitious free trade agreements with both his 27 former partners and the US, but has seen recent strains in the so-called “special relationship” with Washington.
Britain has been angered by American refusal to extradite the wife of a US diplomat who is using the cover of diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution over the death of a teenager in a road accident in England.
Johnson’s hopes for a US trade deal are also complicated by Trump’s unpopularity in Britain and domestic pressure to stand up to Washington.
The British premier has defied expectations since taking power last July by failing to side with the United States on everything from the Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump has abandoned, to working with Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Trump — a long-time fan of Brexit and Johnson’s ability to deliver it successfully — has publicly urged Britain to rethink, yet has so far been restrained in his criticism.
But others, including Republican senators who will have to sign off on a future US-UK trade deal, have cautioned that sharing intelligence and striking an agreement could be imperilled by the Huawei decision in particular.
Pompeo, in London on the first leg of a five-nation tour that also takes in Ukraine, sounded a more positive note on Thursday.
He said the US-UK intelligence sharing relationship would remain “deep” and “strong” and that he was “confident” the next generation of technology would be secure.
However, he warned strongly about Beijing’s growing global influence, calling China’s ruling Communist Party “the central threat of our times” that challenges Western principles.
He added that Western allies must “ensure that the next century is governed by these Western democratic principles.”
Britons narrowly backed departing the EU in a 2016 referendum that left the country locked in political crisis and acrimonious division.
Johnson, who headed the pro-Leave campaign, won a thumping election victory in December on the mantra “get Brexit done.”
That is now finally happening, with Britain’s departure set in European law Wednesday, amid emotional scenes, as the bloc’s parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers.
“We will always love you and we will never be far,” said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, adding: “Long live Europe.”
Britain’s euroskeptic lawmakers were in triumphant mood after two decades as a thorn in Brussels’ side, brandishing British flags in contravention of the chamber’s rules.

Topics: pompeo Brexit Boris Johnson UK EU

Related

Business & Economy
Post-Brexit talks gear up for fish fight between EU, UK
Business & Economy
EU ‘has upper hand in Brexit trade talks with UK’

Belgian court angers Turkey with PKK ruling

Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Belgian court angers Turkey with PKK ruling

  • The ruling from the country’s top appeal court blocked the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to the PKK
  • The PKK has waged an insurgency against Turkey for decades that has claimed the lives of around 40,000 people
Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Turkey has condemned Belgium’s top appeal court for saying that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is not a terror group and that people affiliated to it cannot be prosecuted by anti-terror laws.

The Tuesday ruling from the country’s top appeal court, which ratified a ruling of a lower court from last March, blocked the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to the PKK and asserted that the group’s armed struggle was “Turkey’s own domestic dispute.”

The PKK has waged an insurgency against Turkey for decades that has claimed the lives of around 40,000 people. It is listed as a terror group by Turkey, the EU and the US. The Council of Europe also has the group on its terror list.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin said the government’s position was clear and that the PKK was a terrorist organization, but the ruling has upset Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the decision and said it was an “explicit attempt to undermine the law” and accused Belgium of “hypocrisy.” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that the decision was “hypocritical” and “political.”

Tens of millions of Kurds are scattered across Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Armenia but they do not have a state of their own. Attempts to set up their own state have been repressed, and the PKK was set up to fight for Kurdish independence in Turkey. 

“The decision of the court is the expression of the judiciary, which is strictly independent of the executive, and as such must be understood by all actors,” Goffin said. “Belgium will continue to defend the inclusion of the PKK and other Turkish terrorist groups on the European list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts and its judicial authorities will continue to cooperate with their European and other partners involved in the persecution of people at the PKK, as they have for years.”

Belgium’s ambassador to Turkey, Michel Malherbe, tweeted that the legal ruling was unconnected to the government’s position, and that the PKK “is and will continue to be” a terrorist organization.

Kurds in Belgium welcomed the court’s ruling, however, with community spokesman Orhan Kilic saying it would set new standards for further debate on the Kurdish issue and the actions of the Turkish state.

He also said Western governments and the EU may be in a better position to pressure Ankara for a peaceful solution.

Barin Kayaoglu, from the American University of Iraq Sulaimani, said the court decision would affect Belgium-Turkey relations.

“From now on, it is very unlikely that Belgium will receive any verbal or operational support from Turkey in counterterrorism,” he told Arab News. “Another side effect of this decision might be Turkey’s unwillingness to cooperate with the Belgian government in counterintelligence sharing to identify and track foreign fighters of Belgian nationality. Ankara has begun learning how to play hardball in recent years.”

The deadliest terror attack in Belgium was in Brussels in March 2016, when Daesh-claimed assaults killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others.

Topics: Turkey Belgium PKK

Related

Middle-East
Turkey begins second wave of operations against PKK in Iraq
Middle-East
Four Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK, says ministry

Latest updates

Indian ambassador holds reception aboard coast guard ship
UAE has ‘nothing to worry about’ regarding coronavirus, says health ministry
Neom opens Saudi student scholarship program
Saudi Culture Ministry honors artists at sculpture symposium
AlUla hosts Nobel laureates at first Hegra conference

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.