Neom opens Saudi student scholarship program

Updated 59 min 17 sec ago
  • Candidates will be chosen according to their proficiency and available academic spots
TABUK: Neom, Saudi Arabia’s vast “smart city” project, has opened registration and admission for an internal scholarship program in partnership with Tabuk’s Fahad Bin Sultan University.

Registration should be completed on the website http://fbsu.edu.sa/neom2/index.html, which includes enrollment conditions and requirements, before Feb. 3. 

Fifty students will be able to register and attend classes with the start of the first semester on Feb. 9, 2020, in renewable energy engineering.

The university has a distinguished renewable energy program in partnership with the University of Dayton in the US. It will also seek to add more prestigious international universities to the joint program with Neom in future. 

Candidates will be chosen according to their proficiency and available academic spots.

The program offers career paths as part of the Neom mega-project and its operating companies when students finish their studies.

A recently signed partnership with Fahad Bin Sultan University will provide scholarships for about 500 Tabuk and Neom students in specialized fields over the next five years.

The company also will provide 50 additional students with scholarships at the university during the second half of the year, bringing to 100 the total number of students included in the program for the year.

The program is one of several launched by Neom as part of a social responsibility strategy to involve local students in the project.

Renewable energy is one of Neom’s main sectors since the project will rely on clean energy sources, such as sun and wind, to make the city’s energy system one of the best in the world.

Saudi-Egyptian joint maritime training exercise ends

Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

Saudi-Egyptian joint maritime training exercise ends

  • The drills involved several days of activities centered around Egypt’s Red Sea naval base at Safaga
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: A major Saudi-Egyptian maritime training exercise on Thursday drew to a close with organizers hailing it a great success.

Codenamed Morgan-16, drills involved several days of activities centered around Egypt’s Red Sea naval base at Safaga, 53 km south of Hurghada, and included a mock battle and the use of live ammunition.

The joint training also concentrated on naval self-defense measures, wireless communication, electronic warfare, and search and rescue operations for stricken aircraft and ships.

During a mock battle, marine units were presented with a fast-moving military scenario which exercise organizers said they handled with “accuracy and skill.”

As part of a shooting drill, teams used live ammunition to destroy hostile surface targets and secure marine units against air attacks, and other aspects of the training including refueling at sea and the interpretation of practical data on unusual threats. 

Special forces attached to the Saudi and Egyptian navies carried out a practical demonstration on the activities of visitation and inspection rights as well as vertical and horizontal intrusion techniques.

There was also training on methods for conducting island raids.

Several high-ranking officers from the Saudi and Egyptian armed forces attended the joint exercises which culminated with a closing ceremony on Thursday.
 

