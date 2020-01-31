You are here

McDonald's scraps Big Macs at Soviet prices due to virus

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 170 as a confirmed case in Tibet means it has reached every region in mainland China. (AFP)
Updated 31 January 2020
AFP

  Russian fast food celebration hampered as growing coronavirus fears limit mass gatherings
MOSCOW: McDonald’s planned to celebrate the arrival of the Big Mac in Russia 30 years ago by offering one of its most popular items virtually for free.

But on Thursday, the US company said it had canceled a celebration of the milestone in Moscow due to fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s nothing more important for us than the health of our guests and employees,” Marc Carena, general director of McDonald’s in Russia, said in a statement.

He pointed to measures taken by city officials to avoid mass gatherings that could provide fertile ground for the China virus.

Russia does not have any confirmed cases so far, but the Russian government has set up a task force to try and prevent it from taking hold in the country.

The coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed 170 people in China so far.

On Thursday the Russian government said it was closing its border with China and would stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals.

McDonald’s opened its first restaurant in then-Soviet Russia on Jan. 31, 1990 in a move hailed as symbolic of a thaw between the Soviet Union and the West.

Huge crowds queued for hours outside the restaurant in central Moscow to try their first ever Big Mac.

McDonald’s had wanted to repeat the Soviet-era success by selling the Big Mac at its flagship Moscow restaurant at Soviet prices — 3 rubles ($0.05) a piece — and the campaign had been expected to draw a large number of customers.

The company has repeatedly come under pressure in Russia and had to temporarily close its flagship store over alleged hygiene violations following Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

Topics: McDonald's Russia Big Mac coronavirus

EU's top bank puts big squeeze on lending to Turkey

ANKARA: One of the world’s biggest financial institutions is to squeeze its lending to Turkey this year following tensions between the EU and Ankara over its controversial oil and gas drilling operations in waters off Cyprus.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the lending arm of the EU, has announced it will restrict loans to Turkey which over the last decade have amounted to around €19 billion ($20.94 billion).

Brussels is against any exploration for oil and gas in territory that falls under EU member state Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. However, Ankara claims Turkish drilling ships are operating within Turkey’s continental shelf.

The EIB is one of the biggest sources of finance for Turkish infrastructure projects, but it has now said it will stop lending to public agencies in the country, while adopting a selective approach to the private sector in Turkey. However, the bank added that funding taps would remain closed to companies with links to the Turkish government.

The EU has felt obliged to take countermeasures against Turkey after it ignored demands not to send a new drilling ship to the Eastern Mediterranean, and its foreign affairs commissioner, Josep Borrell, recently said Brussels was preparing to impose sanctions.

Since last year, the EIB has only made one loan to a private company in Turkey, and that was after two years of negotiation for the construction of a greenfield glass-fiber manufacturing plant.

Kader Sevinc, a Brussels-based senior EU expert, said that although EU sanctions may have little impact on Turkey’s economic relations with the bloc and its members, they still sent a strong political message.

“Turkey’s growing financial and energy dependence on certain non-Western actors is worrisome and may lead to grave dangers in the years to come,” she told Arab News.

“Progressive local authorities, the winners of 2019 local elections in all major cities, have been subjected to a strong political and administrative pressure from the government, suffering from unfair treatment in terms of allocation of resources,” added Sevinc.

In that regard, the EIB’s lending restrictions are likely to affect important infrastructure projects planned in Turkish cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Antalya, which are now governed by opposition mayors. Work in the popular tourist destinations cannot be carried out using municipal resources alone.

According to Sevinc, the EU and the West should develop a constructive agenda and create new mechanisms focused on the promotion of democracy and infrastructure development in support of local authorities.

“Despite the current government’s policies, Turkey still has a pluralistic society and the EU has a role to play. Let’s not forget, only a constructive Europe can play this historical role,” she said.

Turkey has been holding discussions with Brussels about joining the EU since 2005, but prospects faded after talks were de facto suspended following the failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

Amanda Paul, senior policy analyst at the European Policy Centre (EPC), said: “Unless there is a change of policy from the EU, the EIB seems set to maintain this approach. A change in stance from the EU would require a change of approach from Turkey vis-a-vis its drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. There is no sign of that happening for the time being.”

Paul told Arab News that Turkey might be able to seek alternative finance, but it would be difficult to fill the funding gap left by the EIB’s lending restrictions.

Topics: EU-Turkey European investment bank

