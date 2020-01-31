You are here

  • Home
  • China virus rattles oil markets

China virus rattles oil markets

Algeria’s Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wn4mg

Updated 31 January 2020
Reuters

China virus rattles oil markets

  • OPEC considers emergency meeting as economic fallout hits global equities and piles pressure on crude prices
Updated 31 January 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting.

Brent crude was down $1.29, or 2.16 percent, at $58.52 a barrel in early afternoon trade. US crude was also down by about 2 percent to $52.26.

Countries have started isolating hundreds of people evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to stop the spread of an epidemic that has killed 170 people as worry about the impact on the world’s second-biggest economy rattled markets.

Prices have steadied in recent days at three-month lows as investors tried to assess what economic damage the virus might inflict and to demand for crude oil and its products.

But now the rising death toll from the virus and its spread has again turned screens red, with global equities falling. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.5 percent as European shares followed Asian indexes down.

“The market is really driven by Asia and the China virus. The only thing that can change the current trend is an emergency OPEC meeting,” said Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix.

“The Libyan outage is not providing much of a floor. Only an additional OPEC cut could change things.”

The World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee is set for another meeting later on Thursday to reconsider whether the rapid spread of the virus should be considered a global emergency.

Major multinationals are closing operations in China and Airlines around the world are suspending or reducing direct flights to China as travel warnings are issued by governments and passenger numbers drop.

Algeria’s Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Wednesday it was highly possible that an OPEC meeting could be advanced to February instead of the scheduled meeting in March.

ING cautioned that outages in Libya — where production has been steadily declining amid a blockade — should not be discounted.

“While demand is a real concern, it’s important not to forget about the supply disruptions from Libya — if these losses persist, it would be enough to swing the market into deficit this quarter,” ING said in a note.

The bigger than expected build in US crude oil inventories last week also kept pressure on prices.

Crude stocks rose by more than seven times market expectations, gaining 3.5 million barrels in the week to Jan. 24, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Gasoline stocks rose to a record high, increasing for a 12th consecutive week to 261.1 million barrels, the EIA said.

Topics: China Coronavirus OPEC oil markets

Related

Business & Economy
China virus forces OPEC to weigh up extension to oil output cuts
Business & Economy
Fourth China virus outbreak death spooks global markets

EU’s top bank puts big squeeze on lending to Turkey

Updated 31 January 2020
Arab News

EU’s top bank puts big squeeze on lending to Turkey

  • European Investment Bank — the lending arm of the EU — has announced it will restrict loans to Turkey
Updated 31 January 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: One of the world’s biggest financial institutions is to squeeze its lending to Turkey this year following tensions between the EU and Ankara over its controversial oil and gas drilling operations in waters off Cyprus.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the lending arm of the EU, has announced it will restrict loans to Turkey which over the last decade have amounted to around €19 billion ($20.94 billion).

Brussels is against any exploration for oil and gas in territory that falls under EU member state Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. However, Ankara claims Turkish drilling ships are operating within Turkey’s continental shelf.

The EIB is one of the biggest sources of finance for Turkish infrastructure projects, but it has now said it will stop lending to public agencies in the country, while adopting a selective approach to the private sector in Turkey. However, the bank added that funding taps would remain closed to companies with links to the Turkish government.

The EU has felt obliged to take countermeasures against Turkey after it ignored demands not to send a new drilling ship to the Eastern Mediterranean, and its foreign affairs commissioner, Josep Borrell, recently said Brussels was preparing to impose sanctions.

Since last year, the EIB has only made one loan to a private company in Turkey, and that was after two years of negotiation for the construction of a greenfield glass-fiber manufacturing plant.

Kader Sevinc, a Brussels-based senior EU expert, said that although EU sanctions may have little impact on Turkey’s economic relations with the bloc and its members, they still sent a strong political message.

“Turkey’s growing financial and energy dependence on certain non-Western actors is worrisome and may lead to grave dangers in the years to come,” she told Arab News.

“Progressive local authorities, the winners of 2019 local elections in all major cities, have been subjected to a strong political and administrative pressure from the government, suffering from unfair treatment in terms of allocation of resources,” added Sevinc.

In that regard, the EIB’s lending restrictions are likely to affect important infrastructure projects planned in Turkish cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Antalya, which are now governed by opposition mayors. Work in the popular tourist destinations cannot be carried out using municipal resources alone.

According to Sevinc, the EU and the West should develop a constructive agenda and create new mechanisms focused on the promotion of democracy and infrastructure development in support of local authorities.

“Despite the current government’s policies, Turkey still has a pluralistic society and the EU has a role to play. Let’s not forget, only a constructive Europe can play this historical role,” she said.

Turkey has been holding discussions with Brussels about joining the EU since 2005, but prospects faded after talks were de facto suspended following the failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

Amanda Paul, senior policy analyst at the European Policy Centre (EPC), said: “Unless there is a change of policy from the EU, the EIB seems set to maintain this approach. A change in stance from the EU would require a change of approach from Turkey vis-a-vis its drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. There is no sign of that happening for the time being.”

Paul told Arab News that Turkey might be able to seek alternative finance, but it would be difficult to fill the funding gap left by the EIB’s lending restrictions.

Topics: EU-Turkey European investment bank

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s democratic credentials under the spotlight
Business & Economy
US hits European investment banks with toxic debt penalties

Latest updates

Brain injuries in Iraq put attention on invisible war wounds
China reports new cases, deaths as virus declared emergency
Republicans confident they can block new Trump trial witnesses, but uncertainty remains
Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide
Twitter, Pinterest crack down on voter misinformation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.