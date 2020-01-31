KSRelief condemns looting of food supplies in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has condemned the looting of food supplies from a UN warehouse, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said last Sunday that an armed group had stormed and stolen 127.5 tons of food supplies from one of its warehouses in the Aslem district, Hajjah governorate, which is under the control of Houthi militias.

KSRelief called on the UN and the international community to stand firmly against these violations in areas controlled by the Houthis, adding the center had previously warned that humanitarian operations in Yemen were being targeted and that militias were wreaking havoc in the country. The transgressions were unjustified, said KSRelief, and there was an outrageous disregard for the lives of people who needed food the most and who were being exposed to hunger, starvation and epidemics.

KSRelief said that Saudi Arabia, represented by the center, was the largest donor for humanitarian work in Yemen, especially to the WFP. It affirmed its continued commitment to supporting and reaching all groups and regions of Yemen to alleviate suffering.

