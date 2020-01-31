You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief condemns looting of food supplies in Yemen

KSRelief condemns looting of food supplies in Yemen

Short Url

https://arab.news/rt7te

Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

KSRelief condemns looting of food supplies in Yemen

Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has condemned the looting of food supplies from a UN warehouse, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said last Sunday that an armed group had stormed and stolen 127.5 tons of food supplies from one of its warehouses in the Aslem district, Hajjah governorate, which is under the control of Houthi militias.

KSRelief called on the UN and the international community to stand firmly against these violations in areas controlled by the Houthis, adding the center had previously warned that humanitarian operations in Yemen were being targeted and that militias were wreaking havoc in the country. The transgressions were unjustified, said KSRelief, and there was an outrageous disregard for the lives of people who needed food the most and who were being exposed to hunger, starvation and epidemics.

KSRelief said that Saudi Arabia, represented by the center, was the largest donor for humanitarian work in Yemen, especially to the WFP. It affirmed its continued commitment to supporting and reaching all groups and regions of Yemen to alleviate suffering.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSRelief launches prosthetics' center in Taiz

What We Are Buying Today: Makkah brand Duraibah

Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Makkah brand Duraibah

  • Duraibah opens the door for lifestyle products that enrich the bond between Muslims and Islamic culture
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Duraibah is a brand born out of Makkah and got its name from one of the ancient doors of the Grand Mosque, which at the time led to the main city market.

As a contemporary Islamic design house, Duraibah opens the door for lifestyle products that enrich the bond between Muslims and Islamic culture.

Its products are designed in a unique, modern arty way and aim to promote holy city icons such as the Kaaba and the word Makkah, written in Arabic calligraphy, around the world.

The brand’s Muslim designers have produced a range of items which include copies of the Qur’an with embroidered covers, prayer mats, and home decorations and accessories such as bracelets, mugs, notebooks, and wall watches.

Established in 2013, Duraibah has three stores located in Makkah, Jabal Omar mall and Abraj Al-Bait mall. It also has an online store (on Instagram @duraibah) which offers a delivery service to all Middle East countries in addition to the US and Japan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia What We Are Buying Today

Related

Saudi Arabia
What We Are Buying Today: Madinah-based online store Fantasy
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Buying Today: Equal chair

Latest updates

France-Turkey dispute escalates over Libya and Mediterranean
KSRelief condemns looting of food supplies in Yemen
What We Are Buying Today: Makkah brand Duraibah
EU’s top bank puts big squeeze on lending to Turkey
TheFace: Latifa Al-Ajaji, Saudi pathologist

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.