Women Deaf Club opens new Riyadh HQ

RIYADH: The Women Deaf Club has launched its new headquarters in the Al-Faiha neighborhood in Riyadh.

The King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR) attended the inauguration ceremony.

The event was attended by women and girls with hearing impairments, officials from the Saudi Association for Hearing Impairment and the Volunteering Deaf Girls Group.

Hind bint Abdul Aziz Al-Shuwayer, deaf and sign language program officer at KSCDR and regional director for the Arab region at the World Federation of the Deaf, said that the center aims to promote its partnerships with charities.

Intisar Al-Hadlaq, a supervisor from the club, stressed in her speech the need to establish institutions caring for women and girls with hearing impairments.

She added that they provide them with sporting, cultural and social activities that enable them to demonstrate their capabilities.

Al-Hadlaq noted the importance of the connection between the deaf community and the entities representing them.

She also spoke highly of experience with KSCDR, which has consistently involved deaf people in all of its programs and training courses.

