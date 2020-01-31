You are here

  • Home
  • New Emirati thriller ‘Nyctophobia’ hits cinemas this month

New Emirati thriller ‘Nyctophobia’ hits cinemas this month

“Nyctophobia,” a new short psychological thriller from Emirati writer and director Tariq Al-Kazim. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/45mv7

Updated 31 January 2020
Adam Grundey

New Emirati thriller ‘Nyctophobia’ hits cinemas this month

  • The film tells the story of Julia, a writer who has rented a secluded farmhouse in Al Ain to focus on her work
  • It later becomes clear that she is not alone in the house — and all the doors are mysteriously locked
Updated 31 January 2020
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: “Nyctophobia,” a new short psychological thriller from Emirati writer and director Tariq Al-Kazim, will screen in selected cinemas in February. 

The film tells the story of Julia (played by Heba Al-Hamwi), a writer who has rented a secluded farmhouse in Al Ain to focus on her work. But it quickly becomes clear that she is not alone in the house — and all the doors are mysteriously locked.

Actor Robert Cristian Trif plays the man who is ‘sharing’ the space with Julia. In a press release, Trif said, “(I play) a disturbing man who tries to win over the woman, and plays with her mind. But ultimately we discover both our characters meet a cruel ending.” He added that it is his first time “playing in a horror film.”




“Nyctophobia” is Al-Kazim’s 14th film, and the director told Arab News that the idea for this one came from personal experience. (Supplied)

Al-Kazim told Arab News that he has been a fan of horror movies since he was a child. “I used to watch movies like “IT” and “Psycho” and I was curious as to why they scared me. Since then I’ve been developing horror films as a way to create the same feelings I had watching those films.”

“Nyctophobia” (an extreme fear of darkness) is Al-Kazim’s 14th film, and the director told Arab News that the idea for this one came from personal experience. 

“As a child I was scared of the dark and I wanted people to feel the same,” he said. “I had that feeling ever since I can remember. I used to turn on the lamps in the room before going to bed or had my mother leave the door slightly open with the lights beaming in. I overcame the fear slowly as I grew up, acknowledging that whether there was light or not, it didn’t make a difference. 




The movie will screen in selected cinemas in February. (Supplied)

“The first few days were terrifying,” he continued, “but eventually I managed to overcome the fear.”

Al-Hamwi feels the story is “symbolic of … how these fears stand in our way throughout life.”

“When we let those fears overwhelm us, they take over and metaphorically kill us,” she said in the press release. 

Topics: Nyctophobia Emirati thriller

Model Imaan Hammam stars in Alexander McQueen campaign

She models different looks from the brand’s spring/summer 2020 collection. (AFP)
Updated 31 January 2020
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam stars in Alexander McQueen campaign

  • The campaign’s video shows her standing on rocks as waves crash into them
  • The 23-year-old wore an appliquéd and ruffled off-the-shoulder-dress
Updated 31 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam, who has walked for high-end fashion brands, is starring in the latest campaign for British luxury label Alexander McQueen.

She appears alongside Vivien Solari and Felice Noordhoff, and models different looks from the brand’s spring/summer 2020 collection.

The 23-year-old wore an appliquéd and ruffled off-the-shoulder-dress in an Instagram post. Her second look was a suit jacket with a strong silhouette worn over white, lace-trimmed fabric and a wide-legged pant. Hammam’s leather-like dress with gold detail is another strong piece from the new collection. The campaign’s video shows her standing on rocks as waves crash into them.

Hammam started her career at the age of 16, when she was a new face opening for Italian designer Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy spring/summer 2014 show. She has also walked for Versace and appeared on Vogue’s cover three times.

Topics: Imaan Hammam Alexander McQueen

Latest updates

In former Syria rebel stronghold of Maaret Al-Numan, nothing was spared
Pakistan halts China flights amid coronavirus outbreak
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Model Imaan Hammam stars in Alexander McQueen campaign
Three killed in Boko Haram suicide bombing in Nigeria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.